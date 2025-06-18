ENVESTNET EXPANDS ACCESS TO ALTERNATIVES WITH INTEGRATED MODELS AND ADVISOR-TRADED CAPABILITIES

New Functionality, Model Portfolios, And Integrations Democratize Access to Alternative Investments at Scale with Leading Asset Managers – BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton and State Street

BERWYN, Pa., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data, and wealth solutions, announced today a major advancement to its alternative investment capabilities- professionally managed model portfolios with semi-liquid alternative allocations and alternative ETFs developed in partnership with some of the industry's leading asset managers and available through Envestnet's Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform. This initiative is one of several steps Envestnet is taking to facilitate access to semi-liquid and illiquid investments at scale-empowering financial advisors to deliver modern, highly personalized portfolios that reflect today's evolving market realities.

As the number of publicly traded companies continues to shrink-from approximately 8,800 in the mid-1990s to around 5,400 today-more value creation is shifting to the private markets. In this environment, access to non-traditional assets offers a critical pathway to diversification and long-term portfolio growth beyond the constraints of traditional 60/40 portfolios.

"As innovation and growth continue to shift to the private markets, advisors need access to a broader set of tools to deliver truly diversified portfolios," said Dana D'Auria, Group President, Envestnet Solutions and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Envestnet . "Alternatives-including real estate, infrastructure, private equity, private credit and hedge funds-offer unique sources of return and the potential for higher yield and, in some cases, lower correlation to traditional assets."

Professionally Managed Alternative Investment Model Portfolios

To meet growing demand for access to alternative investments, Envestnet is delivering a modernized, flexible approach to integrating alternatives into client portfolios. Through partnerships with BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, State Street Global Advisors and Envestnet | PMC, Envestnet is launching professionally managed model portfolio strategies with allocations to semi-liquid alternatives and alternative ETFs. These solutions are designed to help advisors deliver greater diversification, income, and long-term growth potential while maintaining operational simplicity.

"At BlackRock, we consistently hear three key needs from advisors – their clients are seeking portfolios that generate income from non-traditional sources, they want easier access to private markets and the ability to personalize with separately managed accounts," said Eve Cout, Head of Solutions for BlackRock's U.S. Wealth Business . "The ability to do all of this - backed by BlackRock's portfolio construction expertise - and deliver it through a custom model portfolio on Envestnet's platform will redefine how advisors can deliver income solutions to meet today's evolving client needs."

"As advisors navigate an evolving product landscape, Fidelity has been a leader in building customization at scale and portfolio construction capabilities," said Jordan Burgess, head of Wealth Advisory Managed Solutions at Fidelity Investments . "Through this strategic relationship with Envestnet, Fidelity now offers open-architecture custom model portfolios for eligible wealth management firms that can provide exposure to private markets, backed by our institutional research and investment management experience."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Envestnet to bring advisors professionally managed model portfolios that seamlessly integrate semi-liquid private assets alongside traditional investments, said Dave Donahoo, Head of Americas, Wealth Management Alternatives at Franklin Templeton . "This initiative provides advisors with institutional-grade managed solutions backed by the expertise of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, while leveraging Envestnet's platform for a streamlined client experience. Together, we are empowering advisors to deliver diversified, modern portfolios to meet clients' evolving needs with precision and efficiency."

"At State Street Global Advisors, we are committed to providing investors with innovative and transparent exposures to markets that have historically had high barriers to entry," said Allison Bonds Mazza, Senior Managing Director, Head of Intermediary at State Street Global Advisors . "We are working with leading investment managers and business partners in the alternatives space to continue the mission of democratizing private market exposures. Through our Premier Partnership with Envestnet, we are able to deliver these solutions to advisors and their clients at scale in a seamless, integrated, and frictionless way."

"Through Envestnet's technology, we're making alternatives more accessible than ever," said Aaron Bauer, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Envestnet . "We are strengthening our alternative investment infrastructure and capabilities by integrating with leading asset management partners to broaden the range of alternative investment data available to advisors across our platform. This is about putting institutional-grade solutions into the hands of more advisors, at scale, and enabling true point-and-click simplicity."

Seamlessly Allocate to Interval Funds Through Envestnet's UMA Platform by the end of 2025

Whether through advisor-traded sleeves, or fully managed models with semi-liquid strategies already embedded, advisors can now integrate alts directly into the portfolios they manage on Envestnet's platform.

A long-time industry pioneer in delivering sophisticated investment solutions to advisors, Envestnet first integrated CAIS into its Tamarac platform in 2016 to offer access to alternative strategies. This foundation expanded in 2022 with the addition of iCapital, bringing enhanced reporting capabilities for illiquid alternatives. In 2023, Envestnet deepened its partnership with iCapital by launching a structured investments program that streamlined the entire proposal-to-execution workflow, while equipping advisors with powerful data and analytics tools, and in 2024 created access to iCapital's Marketplace through a revamped SSO connection. In 2025, Envestnet further extended its alternatives ecosystem by welcoming Arch and Canoe Intelligence as reporting partners-broadening the scope and depth of its private market data infrastructure.

Today, Envestnet continues to prioritize transparency, scale, and advisor efficiency through these integrated partnerships with Arch, CAIS, Canoe Intelligence and iCapital. Together, they enable advisors to aggregate alternative investment statements, automate and track capital calls, and generate actionable insights across private markets portfolios-with the same ease and confidence as managing traditional assets. These capabilities reflect Envestnet's commitment to empowering advisors with a fully connected, end-to-end alternatives experience.

In addition, Envestnet is investing heavily in due diligence to bring institutional-quality solutions to advisors and help them personalize portfolios with precision, confidence, and care.

ABOUT ENVESTNET

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions-backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with approximately $6.5 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet technology and services are trusted by more than one-third of all financial advisors. Many of the largest U.S. banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, and RIAs depend on Envestnet to help drive business growth and productivity-and deliver better outcomes for their clients.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit . Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

Disclosures:

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with Envestnet Inc. ("Envestnet"). Fidelity Investments is a service provider to Envestnet. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Envestnet and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Investments® provides investment products through Fidelity Distributors Company LLC; clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC; and institutional advisory services through Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC.

Envestnet is providing this endorsement in connection with a strategic partnership we have entered into with BlackRock, SSGA, Fidelity, and the affiliated registered investment advisers of Franklin Templeton (each a "Premier Partner"). The Premier Partners will pay Envestnet compensation for this endorsement, which creates an incentive for Envestnet to recommend Premier Partners to you, resulting in a material conflict of interest for Envestnet. For more information regarding the Premier Partner compensation to Envestnet and related conflicts, please see Envestnet's Form ADV Part 2A.

This release refers to information, products or services that may be in development and not yet available. Accordingly, nothing herein should be construed as a representation or legal agreement by Envestnet to make available specific products or services (including, without limitation, concepts, systems or techniques.)

