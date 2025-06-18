Valour Launches Four New Etps On Spotlight Stock Market: Mantra (OM), Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM), And Tether Gold (XAUT)



Valour Expands Nordic Footprint with Four New Listings: Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, has launched SEK-denominated ETPs for Mantra (OM), Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM), and Tether Gold (XAUt) on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market, broadening investor access to diversified digital asset exposure.

Exposure to Emerging Protocols and Tokenized Gold: These new ETPs provide regulated access to a range of assets-from tokenized gold to real-world asset protocols-serving growing investor demand for both traditional and next-generation blockchain applications. On Track Toward 100 ETPs by Year-End: With these additions, Valour now offers over 70 digital asset ETPs across leading European exchanges, reinforcing its leadership in the market and accelerating progress toward its goal of 100 ETPs by the end of 2025.

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " DeFi Technologies ") (Nasdaq: DEFT ) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ( "DeFi" ), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, " Valour "), a leading issuer of exchange traded products (" ETPs ") has launched four new SEK-denominated ETPs on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden:



Valour Mantra (OM) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108679908

Valour Tron (TRX) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108679916

Valour Stellar (XLM) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108679973 Valour Tether Gold (XAUt) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108679981

These new listings further broaden Valour's presence in the Nordics and strengthen its mission to deliver secure, transparent, and regulated access to a diverse range of digital assets through traditional brokerage platforms.

About the Newly Listed ETPs

Valour Mantra (OM) ETP

Mantra is a leading protocol focused on real-world asset tokenization and compliant DeFi infrastructure. As institutional interest in tokenized financial products grows, OM plays a critical role in bridging traditional finance with on-chain applications.

Valour Tron (TRX) ETP

Tron is a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain known for its high throughput, low fees, and strong presence in DeFi and entertainment-focused applications. With billions of daily transactions and one of the largest stablecoin networks, Tron remains a top digital asset by market capitalization.

Valour Stellar (XLM) ETP

Stellar is a blockchain optimized for global payments and remittances. Its consensus protocol and low-cost transactions make it ideal for cross-border financial infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets and institutional settlement use cases.

Valour Tether Gold (XAUt) ETP

Tether Gold (XAUt) is a token backed by physical gold, offering the security of a hard asset with the accessibility of a digital token. The ETP provides investors with exposure to tokenized gold via a regulated, exchange-listed product, appealing to those seeking a hedge against inflation and fiat currency risk.

Each product can be purchased and sold through standard brokerage platforms, offering streamlined access for both retail and institutional investors. The management fee is 1.9% for OM, TRX, and XLM, while Tether Gold (XAUt) features a fee of 0.45%.

Executive Commentary

Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, commented:

"The launch of these four new products reflects our continued commitment to Nordic investors. We're seeing increased demand for diversified exposure-not only to large-cap crypto assets but also to gold-backed tokens and emerging protocols like Mantra. With the world's first ETP on Tether Gold, we're bridging traditional gold investment with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain. Our goal is to deliver that access in a simple, familiar, and fully regulated format."

Elaine Buehler, Head of Products at Valour, added:

"These new ETPs represent a major leap forward, not only offering access to leading digital assets like Tron and Stellar but also bridging real-world financial systems with next-gen blockchain protocols. What makes them extraordinary is their ability to unlock new markets-Mantra's tokenized real-world asset focus is revolutionizing compliance in DeFi, while Tether Gold offers a digital-native solution for investors seeking the stability of gold as a hedge against inflation."

With these new listings, Valour has now surpassed 70 digital asset ETPs-offering the most comprehensive lineup in Europe-and remains on pace to reach its goal of 100 ETPs by the end of 2025. These products are currently listed on major European exchanges including Spotlight (Sweden), Börse Frankfurt (Germany), and Euronext (Paris and Amsterdam), with continued expansion planned in additional global markets.

