Alliancebernstein Launches AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB ) and AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment management firm, announced today the launch of AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF ("EMOP") as an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange . Global trading firm Jane Street is the Lead Market Maker for the Fund.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF, which continues to underscore our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients," said Global Head of ETFs & Portfolio Solutions Noel Archard. "This launch comes as a response to strong demand for more non-US equity exposures, especially in emerging markets. EMOP is designed to provide investors with meaningful access to these dynamic economies, reinforcing our focus on active strategies and solutions that empower clients across their portfolios."

EMOP is an actively managed ETF whose investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers that are economically tied to emerging markets. The Fund invests in equity securities of issuers that are determined by AB to offer compelling profitability prospects, reasonable valuations, and favorable fundamental and quantitative trends.

"With over 30 years of experience, AB boasts a rich history of investing in emerging markets," said AB's Head of Emerging Markets Sammy Suzuki. "Our dedicated Emerging Markets Equity team is supported by a proven track record, combining the strengths of our fundamental research with our quantitative tools. We believe EMOP will be a strong fit for model-builders and other long-term investors looking to use an active ETF for their emerging market allocations."

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of May 2025, AllianceBernstein had $803 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, .

Disclosures

Investing in securities involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund/Portfolio carefully before investing. For copies of our prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, visit us online at . Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of the ETF may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. The market price of an ETF's shares may be at, above or below the ETF's net asset value ("NAV") and will fluctuate with changes in the NAV as well as supply and demand in the market for the shares. Shares of the ETF may only be redeemed directly with the ETF at NAV by Authorized Participants, in very large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the Fund's shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling the Fund's shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Emerging Markets Risk: Emerging markets may involve greater risks, such as currency volatility, political and social instability, and reduced market liquidity. Foreign (Non-U.S.) Investment Risk: Investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers may involve more risk than those of U.S. issuers. These securities may fluctuate more widely in price and may be more difficult to trade than domestic securities due to adverse market, economic, political, regulatory, or other factors. Currency Risk: Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may negatively affect the value of the Fund's investments or reduce its returns. Country Concentration Risk: The Fund may not be diversified among countries or geographic regions and the effect on the Fund's net asset value, such as political, regulatory and currency risks, may be magnified due to concentration of the Fund's investments in a particular country or region, such as China. Risks of the Fund's investments in securities of companies economically tied to China may include the volatility of the Chinese stock market, the Chinese economy's heavy dependence on exports, and the continuing importance of the role of the Chinese Government. Recent developments in relations between the U.S. and China have heightened concerns of increased tariffs and restrictions on trade between the two countries. An increase in tariffs or trade restrictions, or even the threat of such developments, could lead to a significant reduction in international trade, which could have a negative impact on the economy of Asian countries and a commensurately negative impact on the Fund. China/Single Country Risk: Investments in issuers located in a particular country or geographic region typically involve more risk than investments in U.S. issuers because of particular market factors affecting that country or region, including political instability, geopolitical risks or unpredictable economic conditions. Risks of the Fund's investments in securities of companies economically tied to China may include the volatility of the Chinese stock market; the Chinese economy's heavy dependence on exports, which may be affected adversely by trade barriers or disputes or may decrease, sometimes significantly, when the world economy weakens; and the continuing importance of the role of the Chinese Government, which may take legal or regulatory actions that affect the contractual arrangements of a company or economic and market practices, and cause the value of the securities of an issuer held by the Fund to decrease significantly. Actions by a Few Major Investors: In certain countries, volatility may be heightened by actions of a few major investors. For example, substantial increases or decreases in cash flows of funds investing in these markets could significantly affect local stock prices and, therefore, share prices of the Fund. Sector Risk: The Fund may have more risk because it may invest to a significant extent in one or more particular market sectors, such as the information technology or financials sector. To the extent it does so, market or economic factors affecting the relevant sector(s) could have a major effect on the value of the Fund's investments. Equity Securities Risk: The Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities, and their value may fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably, which means a security may be worth more or less than when it was purchased. These fluctuations can be based on a variety of factors including a company's financial condition as well as macro-economic factors such as interest rates, inflation rates, global market conditions, and non-economic factors such as market perceptions and social or political events. Allocation Risk: The allocation of Fund assets among different asset classes, such as equity securities, debt securities and currencies, may have a significant effect on the Fund's NAV when one of these asset classes is performing better or worse than others. The diversification benefits typically associated with investing in both equity and debt securities may be limited in the emerging markets context, as movements in emerging market equity and emerging market debt markets may be more correlated than movements in the equity and debt markets of developed countries. Capitalization Risk: Investments in mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile than investments in large-capitalization companies. Investments in mid-capitalization companies may have additional risks because these companies have limited product lines, markets or financial resources. Derivatives Risk: Derivatives may be difficult to price or unwind and may be leveraged so that small changes may produce disproportionate losses for the Fund. A short position in a derivative instrument involves the risk of a theoretically unlimited increase in the value of the underlying asset, reference rate or index, which could cause the Fund to suffer a potentially unlimited loss. Derivatives, especially over-the-counter derivatives, are also subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the counterparty (the party on the other side of the transaction) on a derivative transaction will be unable or unwilling to honor its contractual obligations to the Fund. Active Trading Market Risk: There is no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will exist at all times. In times of market stress, markets can suffer erratic or unpredictable trading activity, extraordinary volatility or wide bid/ask spreads, which could cause some market makers and Authorized Participants to reduce their market activity or "step away" from making a market in ETF shares. Market makers and Authorized Participants are not obligated to place or execute purchase and redemption orders. This could cause the Fund's market price to deviate, materially, from the NAV, and reduce the effectiveness of the ETF arbitrage process. Any absence of an active trading market for Fund shares could lead to a heightened risk that there will be a difference between the market price of a Fund share and the underlying value of the Fund share.

