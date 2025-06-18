Squirro Named In AIFINTECH100 Companies Of 2025

Prestigious ranking recognises impact of Squirro's GenAI platform across the financial services industry

ZURICH, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a leading enterprise GenAI platform provider, today announced that it has been named in the AIFINTECH100 2025 list of companies by FinTech Global. The esteemed ranking highlights companies that are shaping the future of financial services through innovation, impact and technology excellence.

Recognised for the second consecutive year, the ranking reaffirms Squirro's growing footprint within the financial services ecosystem. Its enterprise-grade GenAI technology is already trusted by some of the world's most influential financial institutions, including the European Central Bank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered, the Deutsche Bundesbank, IDB Invest, Security Benefit, and the Bank of England .

The Squirro Enterprise GenAI platform combines large language models, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and knowledge graphs to deliver accurate AI-generated outputs in a scalable and cost-effective way. With strictly applied access control lists and defined AI guardrails , the platform enables organisations in the financial sector and beyond to create intelligent applications that meet strict security, compliance , and performance standards.

"We're proud to once again be recognised among the world's top fintech innovators," said Dr. Dorian Selz, co-founder and CEO, Squirro. "Our technology is being applied at scale, unlocking real operational value for institutions and enhancing decision-making in an increasingly complex financial landscape. GenAI has proven its potential – what matters now is ensuring it delivers impact with integrity."

Earlier this year, Squirro became the only European vendor recognised as an emerging leader in Gartner's Emerging Market Quadrants for Gen AI Engineering and AI Knowledge Management Apps / General Productivity. This recognition builds on a year of significant achievements for the company. In 2024, Squirro was named among KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management and featured on the AIinFinTech100 lis . Squirro was also recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide . Dr. Dorian Selz was honoured as a Visionary Entrepreneur to Watch 2024 and received the Fintech Mentor Award at the Singapore FinTech Festival.

About Squirro

Squirro is a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI and graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering organizations with intelligent technology that enhances decision-making and efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, Squirro operates across key global markets, with offices in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

Trusted by industry leaders such as the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, and Henkel, Squirro is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions. Its mission is to augment human intelligence, streamline processes, and unlock actionable insights-enabling enterprises to navigate complexity and harness the full potential of their data.

