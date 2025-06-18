Online Poker Market Report 2025-2030, With Americas Cardroom, Baazi Games, Betonline, BLITZ POKER, Ignition, MPL (Mobile Premier League), Playtika, Pocket52, Pokerstars, Tencent, True Poker, And Zynga

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Poker Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Game Type (Texas Hold'em, Omaha, 7-Card Stud), Device (Desktop (PC), Smartphone), Game Format, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online Poker Market was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.20%.

The online poker industry is also experiencing significant growth through the integration of cross-platform interoperability, allowing users to seamlessly switch between devices without losing progress or access. Gamification features such as leaderboards, missions, and reward systems are increasingly adopted to enhance user engagement and retention.



Strategic collaborations between poker platforms and eSports organizations create hybrid formats to attract younger demographics. Virtual reality (VR) integration is also gaining traction, delivering a more immersive and interactive experience. In addition, cloud-based infrastructure facilitates scalable and secure platforms capable of supporting larger user bases with low latency. These developments underscore the sector's adaptability and evolving role within the broader digital gaming landscape.

The surge in mobile device usage is driving the dominance of mobile poker applications, as players seek seamless gaming experiences on the go. Advanced UI/UX design, faster load speeds, and high-resolution gameplay have transformed smartphones and tablets into preferred poker platforms. Operators are increasingly adopting mobile-first strategies to attract digitally native younger demographics. Cross-platform integration ensures uninterrupted gameplay, enhancing user satisfaction and retention. This mobile shift is a key growth driver, especially in markets with high mobile internet penetration.

The online poker industry is rapidly expanding into high-potential regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where rising internet access and smartphone affordability are opening new demographics.

Regulatory developments in countries like Brazil and India are formalizing the industry and encouraging licensed operators to enter. Platforms customize services with local languages, currencies, and payment gateways to meet regional expectations. This regional diversification drives new user acquisition and revenue streams, positioning emerging markets as pivotal to future industry growth.

Combining online qualifiers with live in-person finals, hybrid poker tournaments are gaining momentum across Europe and North America. This format enables broader participation while preserving the prestige of live championship events. Organizations like the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and World Poker Tour (WPT) now regularly integrate online stages into their major events to increase accessibility and engagement. Players benefit from lower entry costs and the opportunity to compete at a global level without immediate travel commitments. This trend is reshaping tournament dynamics and is likely to remain a long-term fixture post-pandemic.

Online poker industry platforms are aggressively expanding into emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and South Africa, where digital access is rapidly improving. These regions offer high growth potential due to rising smartphone usage, growing middle classes, and evolving gambling regulations. Localized offerings-such as language support, regional payment gateways, and culturally relevant marketing-are crucial to capturing these audiences. Companies like Adda52 and Betsson Group are gaining early-mover advantages by adapting their strategies for local preferences. As regulatory frameworks become more favorable, these regions are expected to boost global market revenues significantly.

