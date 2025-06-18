Dynacor Group Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Jean Martineau
|19,120,803
|73.77%
|6,798,565
|26.23%
|Pierre Lépine
|15,805,299
|60.98%
|10,114,069
|39.02%
|Pierre Béliveau
|19,297,424
|74.45%
|6,621,944
|25.55%
|Réjean Gourde
|18,217,533
|70.29%
|7,701,835
|29.71%
|Isabel Rocha
|21,036,628
|81.16%
|4,882,740
|18.84%
|Philippe Chave
|24,150,173
|93.17%
|1,769,195
|6.83%
|Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot
|18,880,798
|72.84%
|7,038,570
|27.16%
|Cyril Gradis
|21,233,685
|81.92%
|4,685,683
|18.08%
2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, as auditor
The proposal to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the current financial year and to authorize directors to fix their remuneration was approved.
For: 98.68%
Withheld: 1.32%
3. Amendment of the stock option plan
A resolution was approved to authorize an amendment to the stock option plan of the Corporation in order to replenish 600,000 previously granted and exercised options:
For: 65.28%
Against: 34.72%
About Dynacor
Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.
The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit for more information.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.
Contact:
For more information, please contact:
Ruth Hanna
Director, Investor Relations
T: 514-393-9000 #236
Website:
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Bettina Filippone
Téléphone : (416) 644-2020 ou (212) 812-7680
Courriel : ...
Site Web :
