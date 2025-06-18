Croatia Furniture Market Outlook Report 2025: Market Size, Forecasts, Production, Consumption, Imports And Exports 2019-2024 & 2025-2026
Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Croatia Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Who are the top furniture companies in Croatia? For a selection of 30 major Croatian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Croatia Furniture Outlook provides an analysis of the Croatian furniture market through updated furniture industry data, useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Key Topics Covered:
Croatia: Market at a Glance
- Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026
Croatia: Macro Data
- Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts
Croatia: Furniture Consumption
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin
Croatia: Furniture Imports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin
Croatia: Furniture Production
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System
Croatia: Furniture Exports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area
Croatia: Methodological Notes
Croatia: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
