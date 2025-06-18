Croatia Furniture Market Outlook Report 2025: Market Size, Forecasts, Production, Consumption, Imports And Exports 2019-2024 & 2025-2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Croatian furniture market with "Croatia Furniture Outlook." This comprehensive analysis covers market size, forecasts to 2026, production, consumption, imports, and exports from 2019-2024, segmented data, trading partners, and economic trends. Discover profiles of 30 leading Croatian furniture companies.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Croatia Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Who are the top furniture companies in Croatia? For a selection of 30 major Croatian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Croatia Furniture Outlook provides an analysis of the Croatian furniture market through updated furniture industry data, useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Key Topics Covered:

Croatia: Market at a Glance



Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Croatia: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Croatia: Furniture Consumption



Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Croatia: Furniture Imports



Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Croatia: Furniture Production



Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Croatia: Furniture Exports



Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Croatia: Methodological Notes

Croatia: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies

