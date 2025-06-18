Connected TV Market Trends Analysis & Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Connected TV Market Set To Nearly Double By 2030, Surpassing USD 530 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by streaming services and technological advancements like 4K/8K resolution and AI, the Connected TV market thrives on high-speed internet expansion and smart home integration. Key regions include North America, Europe, and rapidly growing Asia-Pacific. Despite facing challenges like market concentration and cost, strategic partnerships promise continued innovation and dominance in digital entertainment.

The Connected TV Market was valued at USD 267.67 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 530.90 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%.

This expansion is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of streaming services, which offer consumers a vast array of on-demand content at competitive prices.

As viewers increasingly shift from traditional cable and satellite TV to platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, the demand for connected TV devices has surged, making them the preferred medium for modern home entertainment.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in fueling this growth. Manufacturers are integrating cutting-edge features such as 4K and 8K resolution, HDR, OLED, and QLED displays, and AI-powered content recommendations. These innovations significantly enhance the viewing experience, attracting consumers seeking premium entertainment solutions. Voice control, smart home integration, and personalized user interfaces further differentiate connected TVs from conventional televisions, driving higher adoption rates.

The proliferation of high-speed internet and the expansion of smart home ecosystems have also accelerated connected TV market growth. Improved broadband infrastructure enables seamless streaming and supports advanced features like cloud gaming and AI-driven suggestions. As smart homes become more prevalent, consumers increasingly expect their TVs to function as central hubs for entertainment, communication, and home automation, reinforcing the appeal of connected TVs.

Regional market dynamics further contribute to the sector's expansion. North America and Europe hold substantial market shares due to high disposable incomes, advanced internet infrastructure, and a strong appetite for the latest technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rising incomes, rapid urbanization, and the deployment of 5G networks, which enhance streaming quality and accessibility.

Another significant growth driver is the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD) models. These services offer flexible, affordable alternatives to traditional TV, catering to the evolving preferences of younger demographics and cord-cutters. The availability of exclusive and localized content on various streaming platforms further incentivizes consumers to invest in connected TVs, solidifying their dominance in the entertainment sector.

The competitive landscape, featuring established electronics manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Sony alongside tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and Google, ensures continuous innovation and market evolution. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and technological advancements are expected to propel the market further, making connected TVs an integral part of the digital home and entertainment ecosystem for years to come.

Despite its rapid growth, the connected TV (CTV) market faces several challenges. One major issue is market concentration, where a few large tech firms like Google and Amazon dominate the operating system landscape. This concentration can lead to reduced competition, higher prices, limited innovation, and less consumer choice, as these companies may engage in self-preferencing by promoting their content over competitors' offerings.

Another challenge is the high cost associated with connected TVs compared to traditional TVs. This price premium can deter some consumers from adopting CTVs, especially in regions with lower disposable incomes. Additionally, resistance to change and conventional TV-watching habits slow down market penetration.

