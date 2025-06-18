INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Organon

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Organon between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organon & Co. (“Organon” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OGN) and reminds investors of the July 22, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Organon's prioritization of its capital allocation strategy through regular, quarterly dividends. Defendants' statements included, among other things, reassurance that capital allocation through the aforementioned dividends was a“#1 capital allocation priority” and that Organon was committed to consistent deployment of capital. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Company's priorities, particularly, related to capital allocation through quarterly dividends. Notably, Defendants concealed the high priority of Organon's debt reduction strategy following the Company's acquisition of Dermavant, resulting in a 70% decrease for the regular quarterly dividend. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Organon's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Investors and analysts again reacted promptly to Organon's revelations. The price of Organon's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, Organon's stock price fell to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, a decline of more than 27% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Organon's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

