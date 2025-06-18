403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G7 Leaders Rally Behind Trump’s Peace Bid
(MENAFN) Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Wednesday that the Group of Seven had thrown their support behind US President Donald Trump’s drive for “a just and lasting peace.”
He implored Moscow to mirror Kyiv’s pledge to halt hostilities without preconditions and cautioned that Russian assaults were becoming ever more “brutal”.
Posting on X after taking part in the summit, Zelenskyy said the leaders stood united in tightening economic penalties on Moscow and vowed ongoing backing for Ukraine’s independence, military strength, and rebuilding plans.
He added, “I emphasized that Russia is ignoring every diplomatic offer made by the international community. Diplomacy is in crisis. There is one clear reason—Putin has openly rejected every peace initiative,” underscoring what he sees as the Kremlin’s refusal to engage.
The Ukrainian leader also held individual talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, World Bank President Ajay Banga, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, concentrating on Kyiv’s immediate security requirements and long term reconstruction.
Zelenskyy remarked, “Today, we have concrete decisions on increased military support, new tranches of aid funded by frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting what fuels Russia’s war,” celebrating the day’s practical outcomes.
He voiced gratitude to Tokyo for its readiness to finance Ukrainian drone manufacturing and redevelopment, while highlighting shared worries over Russia’s partnerships with North Korea and Iran.
During his conversation with NATO head Rutte, Zelenskyy outlined Kyiv’s priorities for the forthcoming gathering in The Hague, stressing the urgent necessity for extra air defense batteries as Russian missile and UAV barrages intensify.
He implored Moscow to mirror Kyiv’s pledge to halt hostilities without preconditions and cautioned that Russian assaults were becoming ever more “brutal”.
Posting on X after taking part in the summit, Zelenskyy said the leaders stood united in tightening economic penalties on Moscow and vowed ongoing backing for Ukraine’s independence, military strength, and rebuilding plans.
He added, “I emphasized that Russia is ignoring every diplomatic offer made by the international community. Diplomacy is in crisis. There is one clear reason—Putin has openly rejected every peace initiative,” underscoring what he sees as the Kremlin’s refusal to engage.
The Ukrainian leader also held individual talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, World Bank President Ajay Banga, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, concentrating on Kyiv’s immediate security requirements and long term reconstruction.
Zelenskyy remarked, “Today, we have concrete decisions on increased military support, new tranches of aid funded by frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting what fuels Russia’s war,” celebrating the day’s practical outcomes.
He voiced gratitude to Tokyo for its readiness to finance Ukrainian drone manufacturing and redevelopment, while highlighting shared worries over Russia’s partnerships with North Korea and Iran.
During his conversation with NATO head Rutte, Zelenskyy outlined Kyiv’s priorities for the forthcoming gathering in The Hague, stressing the urgent necessity for extra air defense batteries as Russian missile and UAV barrages intensify.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment