Ukrainian military units are grappling with a significant shortage of drones, according to a BBC report citing officers across various brigades. Soldiers revealed that only about a third of the drones required are supplied through official government channels, while the rest must be purchased with unit funds or cobbled together from salvaged parts.This revelation follows a major Ukrainian drone offensive targeting Russian air bases housing long-range and nuclear-capable bombers. Although Ukraine claimed to have damaged over 40 aircraft, Moscow reported most of the UAVs were intercepted and that only minor damage occurred.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently stated in an interview with ABC News that only domestically-produced drones were used in the operation, which he said had been planned for over a year.Sergey Varakin, a drone systems battalion commander in Ukraine’s 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, told the BBC that his unit used to deploy up to 100 FPV drones daily a year ago, but now receives only 200–300 drones per month through formal requests.Yury Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate UAV Regiment, confirmed that just a third of the drones needed come from government sources, while the rest are funded by the units themselves or through civilian donations. He also noted that official supplies are often delayed by as much as two months due to bureaucratic hurdles.Troops stationed near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic echoed the shortage concerns, saying they are resorting to all available means to secure drones, including building them from old components.Meanwhile, Russia continues targeting Ukraine’s drone production sites with precision strikes, especially after major attacks on its airfields. FPV drones have become critical to both sides since the Ukraine conflict intensified in early 2022, with reports indicating that Russia has gained an edge in drone technology, especially with its advanced fiber-optic models.

