STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN RALEIGH, NC

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Welcomes Newest Location Under Local Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted-stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Raleigh, NC. This marks Stretch Zone's 398th location in the United States and is operated by local and first-time owner, Rich Antoine.

A former college athlete, Rich credits stretching as a defining factor in his personal wellness journey. "Stretching shaped my life as a college athlete-Stretch Zone gives me the opportunity to share that same impact with others," he said. "It's not just a business for me. It's about helping people move better and feel better every day."

Rich is most excited to introduce Stretch Zone's method to one of Raleigh's most energetic and growing neighborhoods. "Seaboard Station is vibrant and wellness-focused, with a great mix of residents, local businesses, and nearby students," he noted. "We're excited to become part of a community that already values health and activity."

He's joined in this venture by business partner Jamal Hamid, a Certified Personal Trainer with nearly three decades of experience in fitness and rehabilitation. Jamal's deep background in exercise physiology and holistic health brings an added layer of expertise and passion to the Raleigh studio.

Stretch Zone provides a unique approach to improving mobility, offering customized stretching plans designed to meet the specific needs and goals of each of our members. The opening of this Seaboard Station location represents the continued growth of Stretch Zone's presence, bringing this premium wellness service to an area deeply rooted in lifestyle, culture, and accessibility. "This is a part of downtown Raleigh that's easy to access and filled with local energy," Rich explains. "We're just steps from Bad Daddy's Burger Bar and William Peace University, in a walkable district full of shops, restaurants, and new residential developments. We're proud to help bring wellness to the heart of Seaboard Station."

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and proprietary training methodology. The brand uses a science-backed approach to stretching, helping your muscles relax and move more freely for better flexibility and mobility. With a welcoming environment and an open studio layout, Stretch Zone emphasizes a gradual, personalized approach that helps members safely increase their mobility and range of motion over time. With several membership options, there's a plan that suits every lifestyle and price point.

Stretch Zone Raleigh Seaboard Station is located at 111 Seaboard Avenue, Suite 116, Raleigh, NC, 27604. Operating hours are Saturday and Sunday 9am-4pm, and Monday-Friday 7am-8pm. The studio phone number is (919) 307-8083. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone member. For more information, visit .

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With nearly 400 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED