Salmar - Minutes From Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting (AGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Wednesday 18 June 2025.

All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.

Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

SalMar - Protokoll GF 2025 Minutes AGM 2025