Salmar - Minutes From Annual General Meeting
All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.
Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
-
SalMar - Protokoll GF 2025 Minutes AGM 2025
