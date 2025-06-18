New AI-Powered Mindfulness-Based Wellness Coach Released

ESource AI University and George Pitagorsky Unveil "Ask George" – An AI Companion for Stress Management and Performance

- Joe DiDonato, President, ESource UniversityATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESource AI University, in collaboration with renowned consultant and author George Pitagorsky, today announced the release of“Ask George ,” an AI-powered companion designed to support users in managing stress, improving well-being, and enhancing day-to-day performance through mindfulness-based approaches.“Ask George” is a next-generation coaching assistant built on the foundation of Pitagorsky's 50 years of experience in organizational consulting, emotional regulation, and personal development. Drawing from his extensive body of published work, the AI integrates curated techniques such as grounding meditation, reframing stress, and mindfulness practices-all tailored to each individual's unique needs.“This is not just another chatbot,” said Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University.“This agent brings the wisdom of decades of real-world consulting and mindfulness practice into an always-available format. It's like having George by your side-minus the airfare.”The tool was developed as a joint venture between ESource AI University and Self-Aware Living, Pitagorsky's platform for advancing mindful living and emotional mastery. The collaboration ensures that all advice, exercises, and reflections are rooted in evidence-based practices and George's signature approach-calm, practical, and deeply human.“Ask George” greets users with warmth, invites reflection, and helps develop personalized improvement plans through a simple conversational interface. With session summaries, journaling prompts, and bite-sized wellness techniques, it serves individuals across industries-whether they are executives under pressure or caregivers on the edge of burnout.“We designed this agent to be more than informational-it's transformational,” said George Pitagorsky.“The goal was to create a psychologically safe space where people can pause, reflect, and reframe their experience. If we can reduce suffering and increase awareness, we've done our job.”The agent is now live and accessible via , with optional scheduling and follow-up functionality. The initiative marks one of the first large-scale applications of AI tuned specifically for sustained emotional wellness and stress-related performance challenges.For more information or to try“Ask George,” visit:About George PitagorskyGeorge Pitagorsky brings over 40 years of experience helping individuals and teams achieve optimal wellness and performance by integrating mindfulness, self-awareness, and systems thinking into everyday life and work. His coaching supports clear, candid exploration of one's current state and actionable paths toward greater effectiveness-personally and professionally.Blending decades of meditation and yoga practice with executive-level experience, George has served as a CIO, director of product development, and principal in multiple technology startups. His approach bridges Eastern practices and Western business demands in a deeply practical way.He is the author of five books, including The Path of the Peaceful Warrior and The Zen Approach to Project Management. His work spans coaching, writing, public speaking, and curriculum development for global audiences. His expertise is sought by organizations like Microsoft, Nokia, and leading financial institutions.George specializes in the practical application of emotional intelligence, mindful awareness, and systems thinking to foster transformation and sustainable high performance. He offers coaching, presentations, and workshops focused on reducing stress, improving engagement, and navigating complexity with clarity and calm.Through his newest AI tool,“Ask George,” his decades of knowledge are now available to support anyone, anytime, anywhere.About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is the innovation division of ESource Corp, a technology company focused on developing accessible, compliant, and user-friendly AI tools for education, training, creative development, and life coaching. Its mission for“Ask George” is to create a safe, accessible, and powerful AI tool that supports users in their goal to achieve optimal performance through mindfulness and personalized life improvement plans. Ask George represents the company's vision to make one-on-one coaching available to every individual searching for 24/7 expert guidance.

George Pitagorsky Introduces "Ask George"

