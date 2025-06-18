Joybees Offers Kids' Shoes For Summertime Fun & Adventure

The Trekking Shoe from Joybees is an ideal choice for active kids. Perfect for kids heading to summer camp and easily transitions in and out of the water. The Trekking Shoe starts at $29.99 at joybees.

- Ken Dayley, CEO, Joybees Footwear DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The start of summer vacation is underway nationwide as millions of kids ease into school-free days filled with relaxation and warm-weather fun. Whether playing at the park all day or visiting the local pool to cool off, the options are endless, just like the collection of kids' summer shoes available at Joybees."Our vibrant kids' summer shoe collection focuses on styles that are easy to wear and provide all-day comfort with our signature HoneyFoam and Honeycomb footbed," said Ken Dayley, CEO of Joybees Footwear.“In addition to comfort, we understand that parents are looking to provide the support that growing kids need in their footwear, in versatile styles as they run from one summer activity to the next. The ability to quickly slip 'em on and off is important, as well as offering fun, colorful prints and patterns.”According to a recent survey from savings on summer spending, parents see an uptick in expenses when school is out for the summer. With rising costs associated with planning summer vacations, sending kids to camp, and overall childcare expenses, a typical family can see monthly spending increase up to 300%. "At Joybees, we design our kids' footwear to be affordable for parents, as well as durable to last all summer long," said Dayley. "Whether kids are visiting water parks and national monuments, camping and hiking, or attending summer camps, our top three summer styles for kids won't break the bank.".The Active Clog – Designed for all-day play and adventure, the Active Clog features a sporty design with a roomy fit that can be worn with or without socks. The EVA footbed, featuring Joybees' unique honeycomb design, provides the perfect amount of cushion and support for growing kids, while also being lightweight for fast feet on the go. The Active Clog style is a favorite for kids as the back strap can be worn forward or around the heel of the foot. Not only is there plenty of ventilation to reduce foot odor, but the shoes can also be easily cleaned with soap and water, making them ready for the next day. Available in fifteen color options, starting at $26.99..The Trekking Slide – One of our most popular summer styles, which provides the perfect blend of comfort and coolness; let those happy toes be free. The foot-friendly design features a natural arch for comfort and includes an adjustable strap to ensure a personalized, secure fit. Alternatively, the strap can be removed from the shoes to easily slide on and go. The Trekking Slide is available in five colors, starting at $24.99..The Trekking Shoe – This is the perfect shoe for kids who play hard. A tennis shoe silhouette provides coverage to protect the feet, along with all the technical features necessary to ensure comfort, secure fit, and adequate ventilation. The tread provides additional protection from potential hazards, such as rocks and uneven surfaces. The Trekking Shoe is an ideal choice for kids heading to summer camp, with hiking and canoeing on the agenda. The shoe easily transitions in and out of the water while exploring streams and creeks or jumping in puddles! The Trekking Shoe, available in nine color options, starts at $29.99..Don't forget the Popinz – What are Popinz? Shoe charms that kids can easily pop in or out of their Joybees to add a touch of personal style. There are single and multiple-pack options available, retailing for less than $3 a charm.Joybees offers a full assortment of casual footwear for kids. The website offers an online guide to help customers find the perfect size. If you are between sizes, choose the larger size. All styles are easy to shop for and available online at Joybees.About JoybeesJoybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design, which is incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers and ensures that consumers can easily access their products. The Company continues to lead innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees. Follow Joybees on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok via @joybeesfootwear.

