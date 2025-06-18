Suspects In Bali Murder All Australian, Face Death Penalty: Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Denpasar, Indonesia: Indonesian police said Wednesday they had arrested three Australians who all face the death penalty for the murder of a compatriot on the resort island of Bali after a days long manhunt.

Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old Australian national, was shot dead in the attack on Saturday and a second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was seriously wounded.

Police had earlier said they were hunting for two men who burst into his villa in the tourist hub of Badung and at least one opened fire.

"Three suspects have been arrested," Bali police chief Daniel Adityajaya told reporters, adding that several pieces of evidence allegedly used to carry out the shooting were also recovered.



Bali Regional Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya speaks to journalists during a press conference at the Badung district police station in Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on June 18, 2025. Photo by Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP

He said the three suspects -- all Australian men -- were charged with multiple offences, including premeditated murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death, as well as murder and torture resulting in death, which carries a potential seven-year jail term.

One of the suspects was detained at the international airport in the Indonesian capital Jakarta and flown back to Bali, in cooperation with immigration and national police officials, he said.

"The other two already fled and were successfully returned because of the coordination between interpol countries in the Southeast Asia region," he added, without specifying the countries involved.



Evidence seized from the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of an Australian man at a Bali villa are seen on display during a press conference at the Badung district police station in Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on June 18, 2025. Photo by Sonny Tumbelaka/ AFP

Bali police also showed on Wednesday several pieces of evidence to the media including a hammer, several pieces of clothing, and bullet casings.

Witnesses, including Radmanovic's wife, said the perpetrators who fled the scene after the attack were speaking in English with a thick Australian accent, according to a local police statement.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family of Radmanovic and confirmed three Australians had been detained over the shooting.

"DFAT is aware that three Australians have been detained and we are urgently seeking further information from local authorities," a spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

Gun crime on the island of Bali and wider Indonesia is rare, and the archipelago nation has strict laws for illegal gun possession.