Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine’s drone attack explodes in its face

Ukraine’s drone attack explodes in its face


2025-06-18 07:07:45
(MENAFN) June 1, typically a joyful start to summer and a celebration of children, may now also be remembered for Ukraine’s largest covert drone operation inside Russian territory since the conflict began. While the exact scale of damage remains uncertain—with estimates ranging from minor to significant losses of Russian aircraft—the attack has exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s defense systems against low-cost, easily deployed drones.

The military implications are clear: Russia must revise its defensive strategies, as conventional air defenses appear insufficient against modern asymmetric threats. However, beyond the tactical lessons lies a broader political context.

Ukraine’s true aim, the article argues, was not solely military. The drone assault appears to have been designed as a political provocation, specifically timed to sabotage peace talks in Istanbul and provoke a Russian overreaction that could be leveraged to influence U.S. President Donald Trump. The hope was that a dramatic Russian response would discredit Moscow, casting it as the aggressor and convincing Washington to send more weapons and support to Kiev.

This tactic isn’t new. From prior attacks on the Crimean Bridge to shelling in Donbass, Ukraine has previously employed military provocations to stall negotiations and isolate Russia diplomatically.

Yet, this strategy failed. Despite public anger at home, Russia refused to take the bait. Its delegation attended the Istanbul talks as planned, reiterated its previous peace proposals, and agreed to humanitarian measures including a prisoner swap and the repatriation of Ukrainian soldiers' remains.

Rather than retaliating forcefully, Russia adopted what the article describes as an “Italian strike” approach—doing just enough to maintain the upper hand without granting Ukraine the propaganda victory it sought.

MENAFN18062025000045015687ID1109690051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search