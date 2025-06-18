ASE Index Drops 0.26%, Ending At 2,647 Points.

Amman, June 18 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Wednesday's trading session with a 0.26 percent decline, ending at 2,647 points.A total of 3.9 million shares were traded, with a transaction value of JD8 million across 1,965 deals.Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 29 recorded declines, 21 saw gains, and 29 remained unchanged.

