Azerbaijan's Textile Industry Sees Strong Growth In Past Five Months

Azerbaijan's textile industry continued its upward trend in the first five months of 2025, with a significant increase in production volume and output across key product categories, Azernews reports. According to the State Statistics Committee, the sector produced goods worth...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%