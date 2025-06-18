Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mine Clearance Progresses In Liberated Territories Of Gazakh

Mine Clearance Progresses In Liberated Territories Of Gazakh


2025-06-18 07:06:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Since April 2024, 147.3 hectares of land in the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district have been cleared of mines and other explosive devices, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the agency, the demining operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 979 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 48 pieces of unexploded ordnance.

The agency noted that the terrain in these areas presents significant challenges due to both difficult topography and heavy mine contamination.

It is worth recalling that as a result of border delimitation work conducted last year, a 12.7 km section of the state border was established, enabling the return of four villages in the Gazakh district-Baganis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili-totaling 6.5 square kilometers to Azerbaijan.

On May 24, Azerbaijan's State Border Service assumed control over the territories of the four villages.

MENAFN18062025000195011045ID1109690035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search