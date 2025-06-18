Mine Clearance Progresses In Liberated Territories Of Gazakh
Since April 2024, 147.3 hectares of land in the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district have been cleared of mines and other explosive devices, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
According to the agency, the demining operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 979 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 48 pieces of unexploded ordnance.
The agency noted that the terrain in these areas presents significant challenges due to both difficult topography and heavy mine contamination.
It is worth recalling that as a result of border delimitation work conducted last year, a 12.7 km section of the state border was established, enabling the return of four villages in the Gazakh district-Baganis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili-totaling 6.5 square kilometers to Azerbaijan.
On May 24, Azerbaijan's State Border Service assumed control over the territories of the four villages.
