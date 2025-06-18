Lavras Gold Corp. Intersects 1.0 G/T Gold Over 371 Metres At Butiá Gold Deposit, LDS Project, Southern Brazil & Provides An Exploration Update

Lavras Gold Corp. Intersects 1.0 G/T Gold Over 371 Metres At Butiá Gold Deposit, LDS Project, Southern Brazil & Provides An Exploration Update
|Drill Hole
|
| From
(metres)
| To
metres)
| Interval
(metres)
| Gold grade
(grams/tonne)
|Comment
|24BT042
|
|41.00
|56.00
|15.00
|0.259
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|62.00
|66.00
|4.00
|1.817
|Perthitic Granite
|
|including
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|6.457
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|73.00
|76.00
|3.00
|0.278
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|92.00
|117.00
|25.00
|0.931
|Episyenite
|
|including
|96.00
|97.00
|1.00
|1.127
|Episyenite
|
|including
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|1.389
|Episyenite
|
|including
|114.00
|117.00
|3.00
|4.583
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|114.00
|115.00
|1.00
|10.520
|Episyenite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25BT044
|
|166.00
|167.00
|1.00
|0.114
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|24BT045
|
|1.00
|3.00
|2.00
|0.259
|Saprolite
|
|
|41.00
|72.00
|31.00
|0.241
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|
|84.00
|107.00
|23.00
|0.298
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|including
|104.00
|105.00
|1.00
|1.405
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|118.00
|133.00
|15.00
|0.217
|Episyenite
|
|
|137.00
|147.00
|10.00
|0.259
|Episyenite
|
|
|167.00
|217.00
|50.00
|0.537
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|including
|167.00
|182.00
|15.00
|1.232
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|168.00
|169.00
|1.00
|2.147
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|170.00
|172.00
|2.00
|1.595
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|174.00
|176.00
|2.00
|2.214
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|180.00
|181.00
|1.00
|1.135
|Episyenite
|
|
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|0.445
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|245.00
|255.00
|10.00
|3.680
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|including
|247.00
|248.00
|1.00
|34.814
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25BT046
|
|50.00
|51.00
|1.00
|0.244
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25BT047
|
|0.00
|371.00
|371.00
|0.946
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|Including
|2.00
|5.00
|3.00
|1.445
|Perthitic Granite
|
|Including
|11.00
|12.00
|1.00
|2.010
|Perthitic Granite
|
|Including
|27.00
|28.00
|1.00
|1.723
|Perthitic Granite
|
|Including
|56.00
|59.00
|3.00
|1.911
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|68.00
|69.00
|1.00
|1.542
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|74.00
|78.00
|4.00
|1.200
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|82.00
|85.00
|3.00
|1.063
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|92.00
|115.00
|23.00
|1.330
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|125.00
|128.00
|3.00
|1.061
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|137.00
|138.00
|1.00
|1.019
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|147.00
|149.00
|2.00
|1.155
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|178.00
|190.00
|12.00
|1.452
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|201.00
|203.00
|2.00
|0.949
|Episyenite
|
|including
|222.00
|241.00
|19.00
|2.016
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|222.00
|223.00
|1.00
|25.833
|Episyenite
|
|including
|317.00
|367.00
|50.00
|3.372
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|317.00
|318.00
|1.00
|15.467
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|318.00
|319.00
|1.00
|78.100
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|319.00
|320.00
|1.00
|7.397
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|320.00
|321.00
|1.00
|1.919
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|321.00
|322.00
|1.00
|5.457
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|324.00
|325.00
|1.00
|1.112
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|325.00
|326.00
|1.00
|5.657
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|335.00
|336.00
|1.00
|1.665
|Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|342.00
|343.00
|1.00
|1.038
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|343.00
|344.00
|1.00
|3.683
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|346.00
|347.00
|1.00
|10.183
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|347.00
|348.00
|1.00
|15.767
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|348.00
|349.00
|1.00
|1.880
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|349.00
|350.00
|1.00
|0.993
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|351.00
|352.00
|1.00
|1.190
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|355.00
|356.00
|1.00
|1.073
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|357.00
|358.00
|1.00
|1.097
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|358.00
|359.00
|1.00
|1.488
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|359.00
|360.00
|1.00
|1.483
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|360.00
|361.00
|1.00
|1.245
|Episyenite
|
|and including
|366.00
|367.00
|1.00
|1.073
|Episyenite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25BT048
|
|152.00
|154.00
|2.00
|0.356
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25BT049
|
|83.00
|108.00
|25.00
|0.365
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|including
|83.00
|88.00
|5.00
|1.090
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|and including
|84.00
|86.00
|2.00
|2.445
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|including
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|1.062
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|
|
|115.00
|171.00
|56.00
|0.256
|Perthitic Granite/Episyenite
|
|including
|165.00
|166.00
|1.00
|1.097
|Episyenite
|
|
|171.00
|226.00
|55.00
|0.982
|Episyenite
|
|Including
|171.00
|195.00
|24.00
|1.236
|Episyenite
|
|including
|218.00
|226.00
|8.00
|1.019
|Episyenite
|
|
|226.00
|241.00
|15.00
|0.386
|Episyenite
|
|
|248.00
|249.00
|1.00
|0.540
|Episyenite
|
|
|260.00
|261.00
|1.00
|0.242
|Episyenite
|
|
|263.00
|264.00
|1.00
|0.254
|Episyenite
|
|
|282.00
|283.00
|1.00
|0.236
|Episyenite
|
|
|286.00
|287.00
|1.00
|0.194
|Episyenite
|
|
|291.00
|292.00
|1.00
|0.476
|Episyenite
|
|
|300.00
|303.00
|3.00
|0.418
|Perthitic Granite
|
|
|316.00
|320.00
|4.00
|0.208
|Perthitic Granite
- Assumes 0.20 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut. The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.20 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.
Table 2. Butiá Drill Hole Coordinates
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation Azimuth (m)
|(Degrees)
|Dip (degrees)
|Start Depth (metres)
|Final Depth (metres)
|24BT042
|218244
|6586275
|391
|110
|-60
|0
|151.00
|25BT044
|218000
|6585775
|401
|110
|-60
|0
|222.82
|25BT045
|218155
|6586260
|397
|290
|-60
|0
|295.11
|25BT046
|218042
|6585767
|406
|290
|-60
|0
|231.88
|25BT047
|218201
|6586395
|403
|290
|-60
|0
|412.17
|25BT048
|218148
|6586288
|393
|290
|-60
|0
|171.96
|25BT049
|218186
|6586356
|382
|290
|-60
|0
|340.31
Figure 2. Plan View Showing Butiá Gold Deposit Relative to Casa Velha Target and North 020 Lineament
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3. Plan View of 2023, 2024 and 2025 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023, 2024 and 2025 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 5. Cross Section Looking Northeast of Drill Hole 25BT047 Highlighting Length of Mineralization and Higher Grade Interval of 50.0 metres grading 3.4 g/t Gold near the Bottom of the Hole.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 6. Drill core from Casa Velha Target area showing Hydrothermal Alteration of original granites. The photo on the left shows Phengite (green) and Potassic (Pink) alteration and Milky Quartz forming worm-like features infilling Vugs in Perthitic Granite. The Photo on the Right shows Fe-Rich Chlorite Replacing Milky Quartz. These are alteration features seen at the Butiá and Fazenda do Posto areas about 500 metres north of Casa Velha.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 7. Drill core from Butiá Gold Deposit drill hole 25BT047. This sample of dark green episyenite with disseminated pyrite, chlorite and phengite mica averaged 15.8 g/t gold from 348.0 to 349.0 metres.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About the LDS Project
The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.
The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
About Lavras Gold Corp.
Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on , as well as on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .
Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person (" QP ") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.
" Michael Durose "
President & CEO
For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at , or contact:
Michael Durose, President & CEO
or
Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +1-289-624-1343 or +1-289-624-1377
Email: ...
Website:
X (Twitter): @LavrasGold
LinkedIn: Lavras Gold Corp.
YouTube
Additional Technical Notes:
Quality Assurance & Quality Control: For the Butiá Gold Deposit, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.
All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.
Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.
Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.
Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QAQC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).
Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's further 2025 drill plans and future results at the LDS Project are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Lavras Gold Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment