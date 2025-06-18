24/7 Market News: VENU To Build About $3B Worth Of Venues Over The Next 3 To 4 Years

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Venu (NYSE American: VENU), J.W. Roth, was featured in an interview on the Schwab Network.

Roth revealed that "I'm in McKinney, Texas, today and we're getting ready to do our groundbreaking, here, on what will be the largest fully seated, multi-seasonal amphitheater ever built in history. It's a $350 million project that we're launching in a public private partnership with the City of McKinney."

Roth later emphasized the company's rapid scaling and innovative financing model combining public-private partnerships (PPP), fractional ownership sales, and sale-leasebacks.

"We're building about $1.2 billion worth of amps, right now. We'll build about $3 billion worth of them over the next 3 to 4 years. Our finances are pretty simple, we have about 35 to 45% of all of our financing comes from the municipality partnerships that we put together and that's in the form of real estate, in cash, and tax incentives.

"Then, we kind of stole a page out of the playbook fractional ownership that a lot of the condo guys did, years ago and, so, what we do was build our venues with an entity that we go in and sell fractional ownership, much like you would sell a condominium and that represents 35-45% of our overall financing.

"So, at the end of the day, we end up with a smaller piece of the overall pie that we need to worry about, in terms of financing and comes usually in the form of a sale leaseback of the properties.

"That's worked out well for us."

Please click here to view the interview.







Venu (NYSE American: VENU)

Venu filed a Form 8-K stating that the Company closed a $10.25 million securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor, in which Venu issued and sold shares of a new series of Company preferred stock, Series B 4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock"). Each share of this new Preferred Stock has a stated value of $15,000 and, at the election of the holder, is convertible into 1,000 shares of VENU's common stock (subject to customary adjustments for matters such as any potential stock splits) which will represent an effective conversion rate of $15 per share.

