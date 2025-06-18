NTG Clarity Announces Work Valued At $11.2 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) -NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce it has received new purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals totaling approximately $11.2M CAD from existing and new customers.



$1.3M in new purchase orders for offshore software development services.

These POs represent a new project under the previously announced $22M three-year contract announced in December 2024.

$282K in purchase orders from a new telecom client in Oman for licensing, customization, and ongoing support of our NTGapps platform.

$9.6M in contract renewals, expansions, and related purchase orders including:



$8.2M in renewed contracts for both offshore and onsite software development services.



Several of these renewals include an increase in the number of contracted resources.



$1.4M in new purchase orders for offshore and onsite software development services.



These POs represent billings under previously announced agreements, including the $53M three-year contract announced in August 2024, as work continues to ramp up. $62K in purchase orders for NTGapps with an existing Telecom client.

Included in these POs is $1.3M attributed to the $22M three-year contract announced in December 2024 for a new project not captured in the original contract. This brings expected first-year billing to approximately $12.4M -- 69% higher than originally planned -- highlighting both accelerated ramp-up and expanded client scope. The increase reflects the client's growing reliance on NTG's offshore development capabilities and underscores our ability to scale efficiently within large enterprises.

The $282K in new POs from Oman also marks further expansion into the market and aligns with the country's national digitization initiatives -- similar to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The new customer will deploy NTGapps as a network inventory solution to modernize its asset tracking and management systems.

"We're seeing momentum on all fronts-accelerated billings on key contracts, strong renewals with increased service commitments, and new customer wins in target markets," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "The uplift in year-one revenue on our $22M contract reflects both the client's confidence and the expanding scale of our work. At the same time, our growth in Oman furthers NTG's position as a trusted partner in a region rapidly advancing its digital infrastructure."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,200 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

