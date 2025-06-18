Shopify Announces Results Of Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP), announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2025. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Shopify's auditors. In addition, shareholders approved the non-binding advisory resolution on Shopify's approach to executive compensation, as further described in Shopify's management information circular dated April 7, 2025. The detailed results of the meeting were as follows: Election of Directors Each of the ten (10) nominees for director were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Director Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against Tobias Lütke 1,676,977,579 98.18% 31,136,925 1.82% Lulu Cheng Meservey 1,704,810,215 99.81% 3,304,289 0.19% Gail Goodman 1,293,245,116 75.71% 414,869,388 24.29% David Heinemeier Hansson 1,704,845,375 99.81% 3,269,129 0.19% Jeremy Levine 1,610,300,766 94.27% 97,813,738 5.73% Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah 1,697,583,779 99.38% 10,530,676 0.62% Joe Natale 1,667,914,523 97.65% 40,199,981 2.35% Kevin Scott 1,702,755,451 99.69% 5,358,884 0.31% Toby Shannan 1,702,794,212 99.69% 5,320,292 0.31% Fidji Simo 1,430,792,451 83.76% 277,322,053 16.24%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Shopify's auditors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' compensation. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Withheld % of

Votes Withheld 1,780,900,707 99.35% 11,673,409 0.65%

The non-binding advisory resolution on Shopify's approach to executive compensation was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against 1,064,652,087 62.33% 643,461,082 37.67%

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors intends to select Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and Joe Natale to serve as Lead Independent Director.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

