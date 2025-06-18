Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Amir Awards Al-Wajbah Medal To Kuwait Amb.


2025-06-18 07:03:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 18 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani awarded Al-Wajbah Medal to Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar, Khaled Al-Mutairi, in recognition of his role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Qatari Amiri Diwan said that this came during the Amir's reception of the ambassador at his office on the occasion of the end of his tenure Qatar.
Ambassador Al-Mutairi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir of Qatar and the country's officials. (end)
