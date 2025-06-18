Wind Blade Composites Market Worth $21.87 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Wind Blade Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber Types), Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types), Blade Size (Up to 50 Meters, Over 50 Meters), Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", wind blade composites market is expected to reach USD 21.87 billion by 2030 from USD 13.28 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The wind blade composites market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing global demand for renewable energy, supportive government policies advancing sustainable energy solutions, and significant advancements in material technology. The primary materials used in wind blade composites are glass fiber reinforced polymers and carbon fiber composites, which exhibit outstanding properties such as high strength-to-weight ratios, fatigue resistance, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, thermal stability, and low maintenance requirements, making them the preferred choice for wind blade manufacturing. Furthermore, innovations in manufacturing technologies-such as the implementation of 3D printing, advanced molding techniques, and robotic layup processes-have streamlined production, enhanced quality, and reduced costs. These advancements enable the creation of more complex and aerodynamic blade shapes, leading to improved energy capture and overall efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wind Blade Composites Market"

207 – Tables

72 – Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

Glass fiber segment dominated wind blade composites market, in terms of value, in 2024

Glass fiber is a predominant material in the wind blade composites market, largely due to its optimal combination of strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. This material exhibits exceptional mechanical properties, notably a high strength-to-weight ratio, which is critical for the production of large, lightweight, and resilient wind turbine blades. These blades are designed to endure operational stresses and harsh environmental conditions. The cost-effectiveness of glass fiber is particularly significant in the wind energy sector, where large-scale production and economic viability are paramount. Additionally, glass fiber offers excellent chemical resistance, stiffness, and fatigue resistance, contributing to extended service life and minimizing maintenance requirements for wind blades. Its compatibility with various resin systems and well-established manufacturing processes facilitates the fabrication of complex aerodynamic shapes, optimizing blade performance and maximizing energy output.

Epoxy segment accounted for largest share of wind blade composites market, in terms of value, in 2024

Epoxy resin dominates the market within the resin type category due to its exceptional mechanical strength and adhesive properties. As the integral matrix material, it effectively binds reinforcing fibers-commonly glass or carbon fibers-thereby ensuring structural integrity and efficient load transfer throughout the blade. The high strength, stiffness, and resilient nature of epoxy resins provide crucial protection against environmental factors such as moisture, UV radiation, and temperature fluctuations, all vital for the durability of wind blades subjected to demanding outdoor conditions. Furthermore, the chemical versatility of epoxy resins facilitates customized curing processes and enhanced toughness, significantly improving the blades' fatigue resistance and overall performance.

Request Sample Pages:

Blade size over 50 meters to register highest CAGR in wind blade composites market during forecast period

The segment of wind blades exceeding 50 meters in length is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the wind blade composites market. This growth is driven by the industry's emphasis on enhancing energy efficiency and the imperative to optimize power output from wind turbines. Longer blades are capable of sweeping a larger surface area, enabling them to capture a greater volume of wind, which directly translates to increased electricity generation. This ultimately enhances the overall efficiency and economic viability of wind energy projects. Moreover, advancements in composite technology, particularly incorporating carbon fiber in critical structural components and developing advanced resin systems, have facilitated the manufacturing of ultra-long blades. These innovations contribute to elevated energy yields and lower the cost associated with wind power generation.

Offshore wind turbines segment to register highest CAGR in wind blade composites market during forecast period

The offshore wind turbine sector is poised to experience the highest growth rate within the wind blade composites market. This sector is undergoing rapid expansion, with global capacity additions projected to escalate from 16 GW in 2025 to 34 GW by 2030, capturing a larger share of new wind installations globally. Consequently, there is a heightened demand for efficient and visually appealing offshore wind turbines aimed at large-scale renewable energy production. Significant investments in offshore wind energy projects in nations such as Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium necessitate the development of larger and more resilient wind turbine blades. These blades must incorporate advanced composite materials to endure the demanding marine conditions prevalent in saltwater environments, including corrosion, high humidity, and severe weather phenomena.

Request Customization:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of wind blade composites market in terms of value and volume in 2024

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region represented the largest market share, primarily driven by rapid advancements in its renewable energy sector, particularly in wind power. Significant investments in wind energy infrastructure by countries such as China, India, and Japan aim to address increasing energy demands and meet sustainability objectives. Leading manufacturers, including Teijin Limited, China National Building Material Group Corporation, China Jushi Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries, Inc., are establishing production facilities in developing nations to leverage cost advantages, access to skilled labor, and proximity to local and international markets. This region also enjoys the benefit of abundant raw materials, efficient manufacturing processes, and supportive government policies and incentives, which collectively enhance the production and integration of composite materials for wind blades. Furthermore, recent innovations in China have led to the development of a method for recycling decommissioned wind turbine blades into asphalt mixtures for road construction.

Key Players

Prominent companies in this market include China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China), DowAksa (Turkey), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), China National Building Material Group Corporation (China), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Röchling (Germany), Exel Composites (Finland), Evonik (Germany), Arkema (France), Owens Corning (US), Exxon Mobil (US), and Huntsman (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Wind Blade Composites Companies and Wind Blade Composites Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

Green Hydrogen for CEOs

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED