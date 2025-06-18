Intelliseq Integrates Genomenon's Cancer Knowledgebase (CKB) Into Iflow Platform To Advance Somatic Variant Interpretation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and SAN DIEGO and KRAKÓW, Poland, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelliseq , a leader in computational genomics and digital tools for clinical interpretation of genetic variation, today announced a strategic partnership with Genomenon, the company behind the industry-leading Cancer Knowledgebase (CKB) . Through this collaboration, Intelliseq will incorporate Genomenon's comprehensive somatic variant data into its flagship iFlow platform , further empowering laboratories, clinicians, and researchers to deliver precise, scalable, and actionable insights in cancer genomics.

Intelliseq's iFlow platform is a cloud-based genomic analysis environment designed to streamline and scale genome sequencing–based diagnostics, treatment optimization and prevention. With its modular architecture and robust portfolio of analytical pipelines-including rare disease diagnostics, tumor profiling, pharmacogenomics, and polygenic risk scoring-iFlow enables laboratories and research centers to efficiently process and interpret large-scale genetic datasets. The integration of Genomenon's Cancer Knowledgebase as a source for somatic data will significantly enhance iFlow's capabilities in the clinical interpretation of tumor variants, supporting improved diagnostic accuracy and personalized treatment strategies.

"Intelliseq's mission is to accelerate the implementation of digital tools for interpreting the clinical significance of genetic variation," said Klaudia Szklarczyk-Smolana, Co-Founder & CEO at Intelliseq. "By integrating Genomenon's expertly curated CKB, we are equipping our users with the most comprehensive and up-to-date somatic variant data available, enabling more confident and informed clinical decisions in oncology."

Genomenon's CKB is recognized globally for its exhaustive, evidence-based curation of somatic variants and their clinical relevance. It provides actionable insights into the genetic drivers of cancer, supporting clinical diagnostics, therapeutic selection, and research.

"We are excited to partner with Intelliseq and extend the reach of CKB to their innovative iFlow platform," said Mike Klein, Genomenon CEO. "This integration will help laboratories and clinicians worldwide harness the power of genomics to improve patient outcomes in cancer care."

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing precision medicine by delivering best-in-class genomic data and digital solutions to the global healthcare community.

About Intelliseq

Intelliseq specializes in computational genomics, developing advanced algorithms, predictive models, and software for efficient analysis of large-scale human genetic data. Its iFlow platform enables the design and implementation of customizable genome analysis pipelines, supporting diagnostics and health monitoring for laboratories, biobanks, and clinical programs worldwide.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.

