Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera University Park

Contemporary Midrise Community Adds 234 Homes to Vibrant Denver Locale

DENVER, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera University Park , a contemporary midrise community in the vibrant University Park neighborhood.

Modera University Park, which features 234 homes and sits within a short walk of the University of Denver, is part of a charming neighborhood home to an eclectic array of coffee shops, brewpubs, retail and dining options. The community is positioned approximately midway between Downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center, the city's two primary employment centers. First move-ins are anticipated for July.

"Modera University Park is perfectly situated to offer a blend of vibrant city energy and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere," said Scott Makee , senior managing director of development in Colorado for Mill Creek Residential. "With its proximity to the University of Denver and the surrounding amenities, residents will enjoy a refined and relaxed living experience in a well-established area."

Located at 2354 S. High Street, Modera University Park offers prime access to two of the area's most walkable and vibrant destinations-University Boulevard and the Pearl Street corridor in nearby Platt Park-each known for their eclectic mix of restaurants, shops and neighborhood charm. The community is less than a mile from the University of Denver Station, providing seamless connectivity across the metro area, including Downtown Denver. Immediate proximity to Interstate 25, the primary north-south artery through the region, further enhances resident access to major employment centers, cultural destinations and recreational opportunities. Evans Avenue, located just north of the community, adds another layer of neighborhood convenience with its collection of local retail and dining.

Modera University Park, which is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Gold certification, features one- and two-bedroom homes with select den and loft options. Loft layouts are a defining feature of the community, with nearly all loft homes offering large private rooftop terraces that provide an elevated indoor-outdoor living experience not found elsewhere in the University Park area. Ground-floor homes also feature private entry.

At the heart of the community is a five-story amenity tower, which will provide residents with convenient access to a diverse mix of communal spaces. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with indoor/outdoor patio area, grilling area and panoramic mountain views to the west, serving as a signature gathering space that elevates the community's amenity experience. Additional amenities include an expansive clubroom with fireplace, lobby with coffee bar, pet spa, coworking spaces with private workstations, conference room, media room and a club-quality fitness studio with spin bikes, yoga/Pilates studio and fitness on-demand. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations, digital package lockers, bike storage area with lockers, bike repair station and additional storage spaces.

Home interiors include light and dark kitchen color schemes, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, in-home washers and dryers and spacious bedrooms with custom closets. Bathrooms feature double vanities, frameless glass showers with tile shower surrounds, spa-like soaking tubs and linen closets. The community also offers a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats, keyless guest entry, key fob access in common areas and bulk WiFi. Select homes feature chef's islands or moveable kitchen islands, built-in shelving and desks, dual-entrance bathrooms with pass-through closets and private patios or balconies.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED