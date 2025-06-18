THE COUNTDOWN IS ON: TWO WEEKS TO GO UNTIL HUBLOT STARTS THE CLOCK ON UEFA WOMEN's EURO 2025TM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hublot will be highly visible throughout the tournament, with on-screen graphics for television audiences, and of course, by providing the iconic pitch-side Big Bang Fourth Official's Board to announce substitutions and added time. The famous Hublot black-and-white logo will pop up on the LED screens that surround the pitch during matches and on giant screens at host stadia, too.

Match-day officials will wear the Hublot Big Bang e Gen3 connected watch, a state-of-the-art smartwatch created exclusively for referees and their assistants. The watch is equipped with features designed to enhance the officials' performance, including monitoring yellow cards and added time at the end of a game.

Meanwhile, many players, coaches and pundits will also be clocked during the tournament sporting watches from the Hublot collection, among them the bright, colorful, innovative novelties introduced at April's Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Big Bang, Hublot's game-changing luxury sports watch.

Hublot is also delighted to announce that two greats of the women's game will take to the field this summer as Hublot Friends of the Brand. The innovative luxury Swiss watchmaker is proud to work with Norway's legendary Ada Hegerberg , Friend of the Brand since 2019, the first winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin (awarded to the world's best female footballer) and all-time highest goalscorer in history of the UEFA Women's Champions LeagueTM.

And this year, Hublot is excited to welcome into the Hublot family of elite athletes the Spanish superstar Aitana Bonmatí . At just 27, Aitana is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the game. During her dynamic career, the FC Barcelona Féminin midfielder has won countless club trophies and individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or for two consecutive years, in 2023 and 2024. She helped turn Spain's national side into a world-beating force. She was also named the winner of the Golden Ball as the best player of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM, driving Spain to their first FIFA World CupTM win in front of record crowds. She takes Spain into this summer's tournament as favorites to lift the trophy.

Both Ada and Aitana will be modeling pieces from the bright, colorful Big Bang One Click Joyful collection in Hublot's summer campaign celebrating the tournament. Ada will wear the One Click Joyful Steel Pink, a 33mm steel piece on a white and pink-lined rubber strap that has 36 pink sapphires set into the bezel; Aitana will wear the One Click Joyful Steel Orange, a version of the same watch but on a white and orange-lined rubber strap with 36 orange sapphires set into the bezel.

Hublot has a long history in the game of football. In 2006, it became the first luxury Swiss watch company to invest in the world's most popular sport when it entered into a partnership with the Swiss national team. That quickly blossomed into a deeper relationship with the sport as Hublot became the Official Watch for UEFA Euro 2008TM and then in 2010 became the Official Timekeeper of the FIFA World CupTM.

Hublot has timed every major international men's football tournament since, adding UEFA competitions such as the UEFA Champions LeagueTM and the English Premier LeagueTM, the most-watched sports league in the world. In 2023, Hublot showed its commitment to developing the women's game by becoming the Official Timekeeper of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New ZealandTM. Hublot also counts stars of the game including FIFA World CupTM winner Kylian Mbappé among its ambassadors.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025TM begins on July 2, by hosts Switzerland as they go up against two-time winners Norway in Basel. All 31 tournament fixtures will run on Hublot time, including the final in Basel on Sunday July 27.

"As the first luxury Swiss watch in football, it's with a heady mix of pride and excitement that Hublot takes on the role of Official Timekeeper at UEFA Women's EURO 2025TM. Summer football tournaments are always a joy, but this one feels special. Why? Partly because it's hosted here in our home country of Switzerland, and partly because we're so thrilled to be working with two of the greatest players ever to the grace the beautiful game of football in Ada and Aitana, who we welcome into the Hublot family with enormous gratitude. There is so much we can do together to promote not just the women's game, but also to achieve great things off the pitch. The fusion of Hublot and football has huge power and together we can reach new heights, making a positive, lasting impact on people's lives all over the world. On behalf of everyone here at Hublot, it's my pleasure to wish the players, coaches and fans of all 16 countries taking part the very best of luck this summer. We look forward to hosting you in beautiful Switzerland and we can't wait to set the clock running on the tournament. Here's to a summer festival of fantastic football!" stated Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO.

HUBLOT

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house movements, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA EuroTM). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

BIG BANG 20TH ANNIVERSARY – A CELEBRATION OF THE BIG BANG REVOLUTIONARY MINDSET

In 2005 the Big Bang marked the advent of a new era in watchmaking, more closely attuned than ever to the privileges of its name. Few timepieces have transformed contemporary watchmaking like the Big Bang. Twenty years after its launch, it remains the incarnation of a Manufacture that constantly pushes the boundaries of the unknown. Through exclusive materials and in-house movements, led by the Unico and the Meca-10, the Big Bang breaks with tradition -a notion it has never completely embraced. Singular for its bold aesthetic, plural for its versatility, this is the Big Bang.

Hublot Loves Football Timeline

2006 I Sponsor of the Swiss National Football Team, the first time a luxury brand entered into a partnership in football

2008 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in Austria and Switzerland

2008 I Official Timekeeper for Manchester United FC

2010 | Official Timekeeper for FIFA World CupTM in South Africa

2011 I Official Timekeeper for AFC Ajax Amsterdam

2012 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in Poland and Ukraine

2012 I Official Timekeeper for Juventus FC

2012 I Official Timekeeper for FC Bayern Munich

2013 I Official Timekeeper for Paris Saint-Germain FC

2014 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA World CupTM in Brazil

2015 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA Women's World CupTM in Canada

2015 I Official Timekeeper for Chelsea FC

2015 I Official Watch for UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League

2016 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in France

2018 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA World CupTM in Russia

2019 I Official Watch for UEFA Women's Champions League

2019 I Official Watch for UEFA Nations League Finals

2019 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA Women's World CupTM in France

2020 I Official Timekeeper for Premier League

2021 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO in Europe

2022 I Official Watch for UEFA Women's EURO in England

2022 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA World CupTM in Qatar

2023 I Official Timekeeper for FIFA Women's World CupTM in Australia and New Zealand

2024 I Official Watch for UEFA EURO 2024TM in Germany

2025 I Official Watch for UEFA Women's EURO in Switzerland

