Molly Baz's Ayoh Raises $4.5M, Launches At Whole Foods Market Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This July, Ayoh will roll out into all 509 Whole Foods locations, marking its first national retail partnership alongside a new, Whole Foods exclusive flavor to be announced closer to launch. Placement in Whole Foods Market-known for shaping consumer taste and championing premium, ingredient-forward brands-punctuates Ayoh's growing influence and appeal. This expansion will bring the brand's total retail presence to over 725 doors across the U.S., signaling its transition from a breakout DTC brand with specialty retail success to a mass-market player in the condiment aisle.

"Partnering with Imaginary to enable innovation and more reach has been a transformative step for Ayoh," said David McCormick, co-founder and CEO of Ayoh. "We can't wait to show customers the fun, new flavors Molly has up her sleeve. As for Whole Foods, they are a dream partner that hits deep for me. I owe much of my success in CPG to the start I got there early in my career, and now to see Ayoh on its shelves––a true full circle moment."

In just six months since its direct-to-consumer debut in November 2024, Ayoh has sold over 170,000 bottles of its four signature flavors-Original, Dill Pickle, Tangy Dijonayo, and Hot Giardinayo. The brand is now available in hundreds of curated, independent retailers across 40+ states, with standout velocities at Foxtrot Market . Defying category norms, Ayoh has also attracted more than 22,000 online customers, demonstrating strong consumer demand and engagement.

Fueling their quick rise to cult-favorite status, Ayoh launched a national Sandwich Tour where they've partnered with twelve iconic sandwich shops to date to create custom menu specials cross-country-recent stops include Regina's Grocery in New York City , Salumi in Seattle , and Kismet Rotisserie in Los Angeles . With Imaginary's support, customers can expect more tour stops, longer pop-up runs at partner shops, and deeper creative integrations in the months ahead.

Ayoh's creative momentum and culinary appeal have also been recognized by The Men's Health Food Awards, The Dieline Awards, and The SELF Pantry Awards. Follow along for more updates at and @eatayoh .

About Ayoh

Ayoh is mayo gone wild, a new line of boldly flavored mayos, from 2x New York Times bestselling cookbook author and recipe developer Molly Baz . Born from a desire to bring restaurant-level flavor to the home kitchen, each sauce starts with an ultra-creamy mayo base that's packed with real, chopped ingredients like pickles, mustard seeds, and Calabrian chilies. The result is a punchy condiment that transforms whatever it touches. The lineup includes an Original Mayo and three flavor-forward varieties-Dill Pickle, Tangy Dijonayo, and Hot Giardinayo-packaged in 12-ounce squeeze bottles designed for easy slathering. While sandwiches are its natural habitat, Ayoh is designed for culinary experimentation of all kinds, from drizzling on grain bowls to dunking fries. Follow along at and @eatayoh .

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Isetta