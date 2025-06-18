Eni Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Eni S.P.A. Aims For Carbon Neutrality By 2050 With Innovative Tech Investments
The report provides insights into Eni S.p.A.'s tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.
Eni S.p.A. (Eni) is engaged in power generation from both renewable and traditional sources; exploration, development and extraction of oil and natural gas; crude oil refining, as well as the production and marketing of a wide variety of petrochemical products.
The company aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 by decarbonizing its processes and the products it sells in the market. To achieve this goal, Eni is investing in the research and development of carbon capture and storage technologies, bio-refining, and renewable energy sources such as nuclear fusion energy. In addition, Eni established several satellite companies, including Plenitude, Enilive, Var Energy, Azule Energy, Versalis, and Eni Rewind, for accelerating its transformation into a carbon-neutral company.
The report provides information and insights into Eni's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm: Eni Next Investments Acquisitions Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives
