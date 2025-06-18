Narcolepsy Therapeutics Competitive Landscape 2025: 735,082 Diagnosed Cases In 2024 Projected To Rise To 761,297 By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore an in-depth analysis of the Narcolepsy Therapeutics market with this comprehensive report. It highlights the slight increase in diagnosed cases from 735,082 in 2024 to 761,297 by 2029 amidst a landscape dominated by generics. With 28 pipeline molecules and 115 past clinical trials, the study equips you with insights to strategize effectively, identify emerging players, and optimize sales efforts.

The Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

This report provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Narcolepsy Therapeutics.

The analyst epidemiologists estimate that there were 735,082 diagnosed prevalent cases of Narcolepsy in 2024, which is expected to increase slightly to 761,297 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2029.

Currently, the narcolepsy market is saturated with generic drugs, and few innovative therapies are available in the market.

The narcolepsy pipeline holds 28 molecules, with no assets in the pre-registration stage, five assets in Phase III development, and another four in Phase II.

Over the past decade, 115 clinical trials have been conducted in narcolepsy. Over the past decade, acquisitions have been the predominant deal type for narcolepsy assets in North America.

1 Preface

2 Key Findings

3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview

4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast

5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement

6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA

7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models

8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players

10 Future Market Catalysts

