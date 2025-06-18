Biomea Fusion Reports Preclinical Data For BMF-650, A Next-Generation Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Candidate, Demonstrating Robust Weight Loss And Appetite Suppression In Obese Non-Human Primates



Dose-dependent, marked reductions in food intake and significant weight loss observed in obese cynomolgus monkeys

BMF-650 compared favorably to published data of a leading GLP-1 RA candidate IND filing on track for the second half of 2025; with Phase I study initiation in obese, otherwise healthy volunteers anticipated late 2025



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea,”“Biomea Fusion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced new preclinical findings from a 28-day weight loss study in obese non-human primates evaluating BMF-650, the Company's investigational, next-generation oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA).

The weight reduction study was conducted in 15 obese cynomolgus monkeys. The study demonstrated a clear, dose-dependent reduction in daily food intake and pronounced and continuous weight loss over a 28-day treatment period. BMF-650 was administered orally once daily at 10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg and resulted in marked reductions in food intake and progressive body weight reductions, with the respective dose groups achieving a 12% and 15% average weight reduction from baseline over 28 days. These effects compared favorably to published preclinical data of another leading oral GLP-1 RA candidate in development.

“These new findings are especially relevant given the functional similarities between monkey and human GLP-1 receptors. These data disclosed today further support our goal of developing a next-generation oral GLP-1 receptor agonist with enhanced pharmacokinetic properties, specifically a more consistent plasma exposure and improved bioavailability, while preserving the potent metabolic effects observed with injectable therapies,” said Thorsten Kirschberg, Executive Vice President of Chemistry at Biomea and program lead for BMF-650.“These data reinforce BMF-650's potential as a best-in-class oral GLP-1 RA with robust metabolic effects. We believe the pronounced and consistent appetite suppression and weight loss observed in primates, together with earlier data on glucose-lowering and oral bioavailability, provide strong support for advancing BMF-650 into clinical development.”

Study Design and Key Preclinical Findings



The study assessed 15 obese cynomolgus monkeys, randomized into three groups receiving vehicle, BMF-650 at 10 mg/kg, or BMF-650 at 30 mg/kg daily for 28 days.

Daily food intake was reduced to an average of 35g/day (10 mg/kg) and 16g/day (30 mg/kg) versus 109 g/day for the vehicle control group.

BMF-650 induced rapid and durable weight loss during the study, with reductions of 12% (10 mg/kg) and 15% (30 mg/kg) from baseline at Day 28. BMF-650 was generally well tolerated, with no aminotransferase (AT) elevations.

BMF-650 Preclinical Highlights



Similar to the broader orforglipron chemotype class, designed to improved PK properties, enhance oral bioavailability, achieve less variability and higher plasma protein binding for a potentially enhanced safety and tolerability profile.

Goal to achieve a more patient-friendly dose escalation profile than current GLP-1 RAs.

Demonstrated robust glycemic control and appetite suppression in multiple preclinical models resulting in pronounced and dose-dependent weight reduction. Generally well tolerated without safety concerns outside of the observed class effects.

Next Steps



Investigational New Drug (IND) submission on track for the second half of 2025.

Phase I trial in obese, otherwise healthy volunteers anticipated to begin in late 2025, subject to IND clearance. A full set of preclinical data for BMF-650 is planned for submission and presentation at an upcoming medical conference.



About BMF-650

BMF-650 is an investigational, next-generation oral small-molecule GLP-1 RA being developed by Biomea Fusion for the treatment of obesity. Related to the broader orforglipron chemotype, BMF-650 is designed to combine enhanced oral bioavailability and durable receptor activation to deliver robust metabolic benefits.

In preclinical studies, BMF-650 demonstrated a favorable PK profile with higher bioavailability and less inter-individual variability compared to published third-party preclinical data on another oral GLP-1 RA. These attributes may support improved tolerability and more effective dose escalation in clinical settings. BMF-650 significantly enhanced glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in both human donor islets and in vivo in non-human primates and showed robust glucose-lowering activity and appetite suppression in cynomolgus monkey models. Notably, daily oral dosing resulted in dose-dependent reductions in food intake and progressive weight loss across the treatment period in a study with obese cynomolgus monkeys.

Biomea's development strategy for BMF-650 focuses on achieving steady plasma levels and increased drug exposure (AUC) to support a potential best-in-class profile among oral small-molecule GLP-1 therapies. BMF-650 is currently advancing through IND-enabling studies, with submission of an IND application on track for the second half of 2025.

About Obesity

Obesity is a chronic disease necessitating long-term management, associated with diminished life expectancy and a spectrum of severe health complications. These include metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic liver disease; cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, and hypertension; and increased risks of chronic kidney disease, certain cancers, and chronic inflammation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 40% of adults in the United States suffer from obesity, contributing to a significant burden on public health and healthcare systems. Globally, over 650 million adults are living with obesity, and these numbers are steadily rising.

About GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

GLP-1 is a naturally occurring incretin hormone that plays a vital role in glucose homeostasis and appetite regulation. GLP-1 RAs are a class of medications that bind to and activate GLP-1 receptors, mimicking the effects of native GLP-1. These agents have demonstrated robust clinical efficacy in improving glycemic control, promoting weight loss, and enhancing insulin sensitivity in individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecules, icovamenib and BMF-650, both designed to significantly improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic diseases. We aim to cure.

