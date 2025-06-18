Extensive Greenland Lithium Exploration Campaign Launched By Brunswick Exploration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ;“” or the“”) is pleased to announce it has launched an aggressive regional-scale prospecting and mapping initiative on its sizeable Greenland portfolio that contains hundreds of untested targets using 4 crews and 2 helicopters for six weeks.

Initially, one team will focus on detailed mapping and sampling around the Ivisaartoq spodumene discovery and surrounding areas while the other will focus on the expanded Nuuk and Paamiut licenses as well as the historical spodumene showing at Paamiut. Starting in July, one team will focus on follow-up prospecting at the Nuuk and Paamiut projects based on results from June while the other team will focus on the Disko Bay and Uummannaq projects. Results from the first six weeks will be used to plan advanced exploration programs in August and September 2025, including first pass prospecting across its recently acquired Hinksland project in East Greenland (See new Release of March 13th, 2025).

Killian Charles, President & CEO, commented:“This is a very exciting step for Brunswick Exploration as we look to significantly increase our exploration initiative in Greenland alongside our Quebec projects. As a reminder, we have consolidated nearly all accessible lithium targets in Greenland following our first mover advantage. There is substantial exploration potential in Greenland and BRW is one of the few companies actively exploring in the country.

Over the last four years, we have built an internal lithium expertise for grassroot exploration that is unique across the sector and our peers. There are many more opportunities that exist as BRW is best positioned to uncover new discoveries across our portfolio and beyond.”

The scientific and technical information related to Greenland has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, (Manager, Atlantic Canada). He is a Professional Geologist registered in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland, including the Mirage Project.

