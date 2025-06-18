IRSA: The Global Conquest Of China's Ugly Sprite: How Labubu Sparked The Gen Z Emotional Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA), 3 AM lineups, mile-long queues, fights breaking out-in April 2025, from Paris's La Défense district to London's Oxford Street to the sidewalks of Los Angeles, young people worldwide were going to insane lengths for one thing: a nine-fanged "ugly-cute" monster from Dongguan, China called Labubu.





This character from POP MART's "THE MONSTERS" collection has become a veritable money-printing machine. In 2024 alone, this single IP raked in RMB 3.04 billion yuan-an astronomical 726.6% year-over-year jump! POP MART's international revenue shot up nearly 480% in Q1, with Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe exploding by roughly 350%, 900%, and 600% respectively, pushing the company's market cap to HK$336.8 billion. A Blind box originally retailing for 99 yuan was being flipped on eBay for 2,600 yuan, with special collaborations commanding markups as steep as 877%. Nicknamed "plastic Moutai," Time magazine crowned it "the social currency of global Generation Z."

Wang Ning, POP MART's founder-a young entrepreneur from China's Henan born in 1987-launched the company in Beijing's Zhongguancun back in 2010. Through years of trial and expansion, he transformed what started as a trendy novelty shop into a globally recognized designer toy powerhouse that went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020, reaching a valuation exceeding HK$100 billion.

So what's Labubu's secret sauce? It flips "cute" on its head: razor-sharp fangs meet innocent round eyes, menace mingles with sweetness. Designer Kasing Lung says it mirrors "the hidden recesses of young hearts"-equal parts rebel symbol and emotional security blanket. Tokyo's Harajuku kids deck it out with spiked collars for gothic vibes; Western and Asian subcultures reimagine it as exaggerated "thicc, blinged-out" icons; Thai temple-goers even have monks bless their figures for good luck, creating wild cultural fusions.

Harvard research backs this up: Generation Z shows 37% stronger preference for "imperfect aesthetics" than previous generations. Labubu nails this psychology with its "sweet rebellion," becoming the perfect vessel for young people to channel their stress.

POP MART has mastered the scarcity game. Chase figures drop at just 0.69% odds-way below the industry's 1-2% standard-absolutely torching collectors' FOMO. On resale markets, Vans collabs originally priced at RMB 599 yuan are hitting RMB 30,000 yuan, while macaron chase variants command 877% premiums.

Labubu's world domination doesn't scream its arrival-it's all about savvy "cultural adaptation." Thailand made Labubu an official "Amazing Thailand Experience Officer," the first designer toy IP to score such government recognition. France saw Louvre-exclusive fridge magnets trigger tourist buying sprees. Singapore turned Merlion Labubu into the must-have souvenir. Japan's Comme des Garçons DSM Shibuya drop drew 3,000-person queues. The Middle East embraced "robe-wearing Labubu," blending religious aesthetics into an instant cultural phenomenon. Thai superfan Tanya puts it perfectly: "Art isn't trapped in frames anymore-I can photograph Labubu everywhere and double my happiness!" TikTok's #Labubu hashtag crossed 1 billion views, with user-created "knockoff ugly contests" accidentally fueling the viral spread. Classic "Skinner box psychology" at work-unpredictable rewards drive compulsive buying, with hardcore collectors dropping 300,000+ yuan annually chasing complete sets and hitting 58% repurchase rates.

Celebrity endorsements proved game-changing. Rihanna, Harper Beckham, and other A-listers constantly posting pics unlocked massive global reach. POP MART doubled down by leveraging TikTok "unboxing challenges" and Instagram styling posts through user-generated content campaigns, sparking user participation crazes-#labubuHaul also cracked 1 billion views.

Ground zero remains Dongguan, China. This "designer toy capital" clusters 30+ manufacturing partners powering POP MART's empire. Innovation keeps advancing-Weishi Culture now uses 0.3mm precision laser cutting for traditional "filigree inlay" craftsmanship, mass-producing ancient artistry. Former contractor Deshen pivoted to Chengshi Culture, whose original "Mr. Pa" IP sold out same-day in Singapore. One Dongguan factory boss put it bluntly: "If we can make it for POP MART, we can make anything in designer toys."

Today, Labubu sits on Thai office desks as stress relief, keeps American teens camping overnight for drops, and travels home with Parisian tourists from the Louvre-it's transcended toy status to become a global emotional connector.

POP MART founder Wang Ning's vision is materializing: "We don't shove Chinese IP down the world's throat-we let the world find stories that speak to them through our platform." This reveals Labubu's blueprint for Chinese cultural export: shifting from one-way broadcasting to two-way conversation, from sweeping narratives to intimate daily moments.

China's cultural expansion rolls on, Dongguan's factory lasers keep firing, and those Parisian store queues keep growing. The phenomenon this little monster unleashed is carrying waves of "Chinese culture" and "Chinese innovation" to every corner of the globe-where cultural connection no longer needs ancient symbols but springs from the universal emotions and desires we all share right now.





CONTACT: Joe Concord ...