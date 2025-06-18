Rachael Hanible Presented With The Prestigious Financial Education Instructor Of The Year Award For 2025

Rachael Hanible - Financial Education Instructor of the Year 2025

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilPHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has announced that Rachael Hanible, Certified Financial Education Instructorand founder of Missing Peace Financial Group, has been chosen as the 2025 recipient of the coveted Financial Education Instructor of the Year (FEIY) Award. Hanible, who is also a best-selling author and award-winning speaker, has been a financial educator for children and financial coach for adults for the past 12 years.Rachael's financial education classes have reached thousands of kids and teens through partnerships with more than 140 schools, universities, programs, and nonprofit organizations. After her best-selling children's interactive book,“Amber's Magical Savings Box,” was published in 2018, her ensuing Barnes and Noble book tour made nearly 20 sold-out stops.The NFEC selects a single individual who has exhibited an extraordinary commitment to financial wellness education to receive the FEIY Award each year. The award came into being because the NFEC recognizes the powerful impact educators have on learners' success. It is awarded each year at the end of April – Financial Literacy Month.Learn more about Rachael Hanible and the FEIY Award.FEIY Award recipients are selected based on their alignment with three essential criteria: 1) education, 2) awareness, and 3) sustainability. Rachael Hanible excels across all three components:Education: Rachael has been teaching children and coaching adults with financial wellness education since 2013. Prior to founding her business, Missing Peace Financial Group, she spent two years teaching her neighbors and friends' parents and grandparents about basic personal finance for free. Her classes, coaching, and motivational speaking tours have reached thousands of people of all ages. She also has developed a full financial literacy for children starting at age three.Awareness: Hanible's awareness-raising advocacy includes authoring and promoting her book as well as appearing on multiple media channels. She has been featured on Fox 29's“Good Day Philadelphia” show and CBS News Philly; and the magazines xoNecole, Love Now Media, Canvas Rebel, and Signature Bride. Rachael has hosted money segments on The Source Radio, WURD Radio station in Philadelphia. She has received several notable awards for her efforts.Sustainability: Rachael helps ensure that her programs are sustainable by making them interactive and engaging, drawing on current events, pop culture, and games to create a fun, judgment-free zone for the education. She also networks to build collaborations with schools, colleges, community groups, and nonprofits to help financial education achieve sustainability in the communities she reaches.“Rachael Hanible offers a powerful example of how financial educators can make a difference in the world,” says Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.“Her energy and dedication are an inspiration to us all. We are delighted to recognize Rachael's tireless efforts to move the financial wellness agenda forward.”When asked about receiving the FEIY award, Rachael Hanible commented,“I am honored to receive the Financial Education Instructor of the Year Award. One of my favorite sayings is 'I just want you to know that it is possible and it is for you.' That's the attitude I want to spread through financial education, and this award will help me succeed on that journey.”The National Financial Educators Council recognizes that distinguished financial educators are those who endeavor not just to dispense knowledge, but to encourage lasting, positive behavior change that promotes financial well-being. The NFEC is proud to honor these distinguished individuals with the FEIY Award each year. The award is designed to raise the bar for other educators, inspiring them toward excellence.Apply to be considered for FEIY 2026The National Financial Educators Council is an Accredited Provider through IACET and a Certified B CorporationTM. Their emphasis is on empowering a worldwide cadre of financial wellness advocates and champions with top-quality training and resources, mobilizing them to spread awareness and support the global community with greater financial health.

