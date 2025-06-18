Loginradius Launches Partner IAM To Replace Retrofitted Workforce IAM In B2B Saas Ecosystems

A screenshot of the LoginRadius Partner IAM admin console

A new identity platform built for managing customers and partners with the flexibility & security that modern B2B ecosystems demand

- Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadiusVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LoginRadius, a global leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), today announced the launch of Partner IAM - a first-of-its-kind solution purpose-built for B2B applications to manage identity and access for external users like partners, resellers, distributors, suppliers, and SaaS customers.Traditionally, identity platforms have tried to force-fit workforce IAM systems to accommodate partner ecosystems, resulting in fragmented architectures, increased security risk, and operational inefficiencies. Partner IAM by LoginRadius eliminates the need for such workarounds by offering a dedicated platform that is architected specifically for the B2B use-case, complexity, and security requirements of modern companies.“For too long, enterprises and SaaS companies have been forced to bend workforce IAM to manage external users-and it simply doesn't work,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and Founder of LoginRadius.“With Partner IAM, we're not just solving a technical challenge-we're redefining how identity should work in the modern B2B world. We are enabling companies to scale partnerships without compromising on security, user experience, or developer velocity.”Designed for the Complexity of Modern B2B EcosystemsModern enterprises and SaaS vendors operate within vast ecosystems of third-party organizations-ranging from customers and partners to global vendors, resellers and distributors. Each external relationship brings unique identity requirements, including custom access policies, login experiences, and security boundaries.LoginRadius Partner IAM is purpose-built to meet these demands, delivering enterprise-ready scalability and a developer-first experience:- A dedicated identity setup for each partner: Manage hundreds of partner organizations, each with isolated users, roles, branding, and policies, without adding complexity to your identity stack.- Granular access control: Define custom roles and fine-grained permissions at the organization, user, and resource level to support complex B2B hierarchies.- Org-level SSO and federation: Let each partner organization authenticate using its own identity provider via SAML, OAuth, or OIDC, reducing integration efforts and maintaining security boundaries.- AI-driven custom branding: Generate login and registration screens tailored to each partner organization's brand, without requiring custom UI development.- Enterprise-grade security: Includes MFA, adaptive authentication, threat detection, and audit logging to support enterprise compliance requirements.- Developer-first integration model: Integrate with your SaaS platform using flexible REST APIs, SDKs, and prebuilt components, designed for fast deployment and seamless extensibility.This launch marks a turning point for organizations that have long been forced to choose between functionality and flexibility. With Partner IAM, LoginRadius replaces retrofitted workforce IAM with a purpose-built solution tailored for the complexities of B2B use cases. It delivers an enterprise-ready infrastructure, seamless integrations, and a modern developer experience-all built for the scale and complexity of B2B identity.Learn more about the LoginRadius Partner IAM or request a demo .About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first CIAM platform trusted by mid-to-large enterprises and SaaS companies worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands, reaching more than 1.17 billion identities.With the launch of Partner IAM, LoginRadius expands its platform to solve a critical challenge in B2B identity-securely managing access across external organizations like partners, vendors, and business customers. Purpose-built for the scale and complexity of modern B2B SaaS ecosystems, Partner IAM delivers enterprise-grade security, flexible integration options, and a seamless developer experience.Our platforms feature an API-first architecture, production-ready SDKs, and visual workflows to help engineering teams implement advanced identity solutions with speed and precision. It supports 150+ prebuilt integrations and provides open-source tools for developers across major programming languages.Backed by Microsoft's M12 and recognized as a leader in CIAM by analysts, including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius delivers the security and scalability required by enterprise teams while maintaining the superior developer experience modern engineering teams expect.For more information, visit loginradius .

Media Team

LoginRadius Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.