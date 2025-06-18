DLF Stock May Breakout Above ₹880 Level: SEBI RA Sameer Pande
Technical charts across multiple timeframes indicate that shares of real estate developer DLF are displaying strong upward momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.
Monthly ChartsDLF's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at a healthy 61, reflecting underlying strength, said Pande.
He observed that the stock is approaching a critical resistance zone between ₹900 and ₹950, while a key support is seen in the ₹740–₹700 zone.
Weekly ChartsPande noted that the stock has climbed to ₹850 from ₹720 and that a breakout above ₹880 would confirm continuation of the bullish trend.
He sees intermediate support at ₹800–₹780, while resistance lies around ₹880–₹910.
Daily Charts
The price remains firmly in positive territory with immediate support near ₹810–₹795.
Robust Real Estate Demand
DLF is seeing renewed investor interest, thanks to strong sales momentum.
Recently, DLF sold 1,164 luxury homes in Gurugram for ₹11,000 crore, highlighting strong demand in the high-end housing market.
DLF received the RERA approval for the first phase of its much-anticipated Mumbai project, which will feature 416 premium apartments. RERA-approved projects adhere to the conditions outlined in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.
In Q4 FY25, DLF posted a 39% net profit growth to ₹1,282 crore and a 46% jump in revenue from operations to ₹3,128 crore.
At the time of writing, DLF was down 1% at ₹845.7. Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 2.5%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<
