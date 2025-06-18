TVS Motor Builds Momentum: SEBI RIA Eyes Breakout Above ₹2,850
SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence noted that TVS Motor stock has shown strong upward momentum since early April, bouncing back sharply from sub-₹2,300 levels.
They added that the stock is now consolidating in a tight range near ₹2,750–₹2,800, indicating healthy accumulation post a sharp rally.
According to them, a sustained daily close above ₹2,825–₹2,850 could trigger a fresh breakout, paving the way for a move toward ₹2,950 and over ₹3,000.
On the downside, ₹2,650–₹2,600 is emerging as a solid support zone.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 55.63, suggesting neutral momentum with room for further upside if buying volume picks up.
They believe that TVS Motors remains fundamentally sound structurally, supported by consistent electric vehicle (EV) expansion, strong export numbers, and growing demand in the premium segment.
With the broader auto index showing resilience, TVS continues to be a favorable swing or positional play, according to them.
In other news, TVS Motor has entered the Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with its all-electric scooter, the iQube.
Its subsidiary, PT TVS Motor, has commenced bookings for the iQube in Indonesia. The introductory price is IDR 29.9 million, which is approximately ₹1.6 lakh.
TVS Motor shares have gained 17% year-to-date (YTD).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
