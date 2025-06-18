403
Ecuador Sets Sights On Stability With Ambitious 2040 Development Plan
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's government, with help from the Inter-American Development Bank, has started a new plan called the“Agenda de Crecimiento Ecuador al 2040.”
This plan aims to fix the country's economy and create more jobs, especially for young people, after a very tough year. Last year, Ecuador went through its worst drought in sixty years.
Because the country relies on hydroelectric power for most of its electricity, the drought caused long blackouts-sometimes up to 14 hours a day in large cities.
These power cuts hurt businesses, schools, and families. The government said the country lost about $12 million every hour during the worst of the crisis. To deal with the problem, officials removed taxes on generators and offered special loans to help people and companies.
But they also saw that Ecuador needs a big, long-term plan to avoid similar problems in the future. The new 2040 Agenda focuses on several things. First, it tries to keep the government's finances under control, so Ecuado does not spend more than it can afford.
Second, it wants to help businesses grow and modernize, which should lead to more jobs. Third, it pays special attention to young people, who often struggle to find good work or use their skills in the right jobs.
Ecuador's economy is still fragile. The Inter-American Development Ban gave Ecuador a $500 million loan to help stabilize things. The International Monetary Fund also supports the country with a $4 billion program.
Official forecasts say Ecuador's economy should grow by about 1.2% in 2025, reaching $253 billion in total value. The country faces other challenges, too.
Ecuador's population is getting older, and many young people cannot find jobs that match their education. Government reports show that most young workers feel insecure in their jobs and want better training, especially in digital skills.
Ecuador has made progress in areas like education and roads, but it still has higher trade barriers and less effective government compared to some neighbors. The 2040 Agenda tries to fix these problems with new policies and international support.
Ecuador's future depends on having reliable energy, better jobs for young people, and careful management of government money. The 2040 Agenda is a step toward long-term stability, but it will require steady effort and strong leadership to succeed.
