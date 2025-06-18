403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's Wholesale Prices Drop For First Time Under Milei: What It Means
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's official statistics agency, INDEC, announced that wholesale prices fell by 0.3% in May 2025. This is the first time prices have dropped since President Javier Milei took office.
Wholesale prices are what businesses pay for goods before they reach stores or consumers. When these prices go down, it can help slow inflation, which means everyday items might not get more expensive as quickly.
The main reason for the drop was a 4.1% decrease in the price of imported goods. Prices for goods made in Argentina stayed about the same.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are still up by 22.4%, but this is a much slower increase than Argentina saw in recent years. Since the start of 2025, wholesale prices have risen by 7.4%.
Argentina's government has been working to control inflation by cutting spending and keeping the currency stable. These efforts seem to be making a difference, especially for imported goods.
In May, consumer prices also went up more slowly, rising by 1.5%, the smallest increase in five years. This drop in wholesale prices is important because it can help businesses plan better and gives families hope that prices for goods may stop rising so fast.
However, the situation is still fragile. Changes in the currency or the world economy could quickly change this trend. Argentina's leaders will keep a close watch on these numbers as the country moves toward important elections later this year.
The recent data shows progress, but keeping prices stable will take ongoing effort and attention.
Wholesale prices are what businesses pay for goods before they reach stores or consumers. When these prices go down, it can help slow inflation, which means everyday items might not get more expensive as quickly.
The main reason for the drop was a 4.1% decrease in the price of imported goods. Prices for goods made in Argentina stayed about the same.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are still up by 22.4%, but this is a much slower increase than Argentina saw in recent years. Since the start of 2025, wholesale prices have risen by 7.4%.
Argentina's government has been working to control inflation by cutting spending and keeping the currency stable. These efforts seem to be making a difference, especially for imported goods.
In May, consumer prices also went up more slowly, rising by 1.5%, the smallest increase in five years. This drop in wholesale prices is important because it can help businesses plan better and gives families hope that prices for goods may stop rising so fast.
However, the situation is still fragile. Changes in the currency or the world economy could quickly change this trend. Argentina's leaders will keep a close watch on these numbers as the country moves toward important elections later this year.
The recent data shows progress, but keeping prices stable will take ongoing effort and attention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment