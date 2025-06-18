403
Panama's Ports: The Ongoing Struggle Between The Two Superpowers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A major business deal is underway involving two key ports at the Panama Canal, Balboa and Cristóbal. These ports are important because they sit at each end of the canal, a waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
The canal handles a large share of world trade. For years, a Hong Kong-based company called CK Hutchison has operated these ports.
In 2025, CK Hutchison agreed to sell its control of 43 ports worldwide-including Balboa and Cristóbal-to a group led by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC ) and BlackRock, a large U.S. investment firm.
The deal is worth about $22.8 billion and is still being reviewed by authorities in several countries. Recently, Cosco Shipping, a big Chinese state-owned company, showed interest in joining the group that wants to buy the ports.
This move has caught the attention of both the U.S. and China, since both countries see the Panama Canal as a key strategic point for trade and security. The U.S. government has made it clear that it does not want Chinese companies to control important infrastructure near the canal.
U.S. officials worry that Chinese involvement could give China too much influence over a route that is vital for moving goods and military ships. They fear that, in a crisis, China could use its position to disrupt trade or gather information about U.S. shipping.
China, on the other hand, sees the canal as important for its own trade interests. Chinese officials have pushed back against the sale, arguing that the U.S. is trying to limit China's role in Latin America.
Port Deal in Panama Caught in U.S.-China Power Struggle
The Chinese government has even started an antitrust review to slow down or block the deal. Panama's government is caught in the middle. It has ordered an audit of the ports and is making sure that any sale meets local laws and protects Panama's interests.
The head of the Panama Canal Authority has warned that letting one group control both ports could hurt competition and Panama's position as a neutral trade hub.
As the July deadline for the deal approaches, the future of these ports remains uncertain. The outcome will affect not just Panama, but also global trade and the ongoing power struggle between the U.S. and China.
This story shows how control over ports and trade routes has become part of a bigger contest between the world's two largest economies, with real consequences for business and security everywhere.
