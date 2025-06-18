403
Kiev ridicules peace
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine—backed by the West—continues with no clear path to peace. Although the United States has recently acknowledged that Russia has valid security concerns and that Ukraine has been used as a proxy in a broader geopolitical struggle, this recognition comes late and remains partial. Nevertheless, it could serve as a starting point for crafting a realistic compromise to end the war.
In contrast, Washington’s European allies seem determined to prolong the conflict. Their recent divergence from the US position reveals an unusual willingness to oppose American policy—just as the opportunity for de-escalation emerges. This stance, despite its claim of supporting Ukraine, is likely to result in more Ukrainian lives lost and further territorial losses.
Amid this environment, the latest round of peace negotiations in Istanbul yielded minimal progress. Just before the talks, the Ukrainian government launched attacks on civilian trains and coordinated drone strikes deep inside Russia. These actions, possibly involving the war crime of perfidy (deception during combat), severely undermined the atmosphere for negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump responded by justifying Russia’s right to retaliate, stating bluntly that Moscow could “bomb the hell” out of Ukraine. While Russia has shown more restraint than the U.S. might in a similar scenario, these attacks have had no real military benefit for Ukraine and have instead harmed its credibility, especially in Washington.
The timing and nature of these strikes suggest they may have been intended to derail the talks. However, Moscow proceeded with the negotiations, forcing Ukraine to participate as well. Russia concluded this round with humanitarian offers, including the exchange of sick or young prisoners of war and the return of the remains of 6,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers.
Ironically, while Kiev continues to send soldiers to the front lines, it has so far refused to accept their remains, casting a dark shadow over its moral standing and raising questions about its commitment to peace and accountability.
