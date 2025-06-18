Clarus Wins The Best Of Neocon Business Impact And People's Choice Award For Its Digital Glassboard, Lynktm

CHICAGO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus wins the Best of NeoCon Business Impact, and People's Choice Award for Lynk, a digital glassboard powered by VibeOSTM. The Business Impact Award is a prestigious honor that acknowledges outstanding products that "deliver measurable value in business environments."

Lynk combines a writing glass whiteboard with a digital screen for remote and in-person collaboration, dynamic presentations, and information displays for commercial, healthcare, and educational spaces. It comes with access to 250+ apps across major platforms, a stylus, and an AI-powered 4K camera.

One of Lynk's shining features is its real-time collaboration tools. Its exclusive Canvas app is a shared digital whiteboard where anyone can add notes, images, links, shapes, and graphs-all at once. This lets remote teams work together in real time as if they were in the same room.

"There is nothing like Lynk on the market," remarked CEO Gil Gibson. "No other smartboard lets people collaborate virtually in real time. This is a first in the industry."

Lynk's annotation abilities take it a step further. With a stylus, a presenter can write on any app, such as a spreadsheet, video, image, or webpage, and everyone can see the notations instantly, whether in person or virtually. All notes can be saved and emailed afterward.

Lynk works across industries:

-In hospitals, patients can complete forms, video chat with physicians, and stream entertainment.

-In corporate spaces, team members can contribute content, ideas, and notes virtually or in person.

-In classrooms, professors can write on any app, blend media into lessons, and let remote students follow along.

Because Lynk is clad in glass, it functions as a traditional dry-erase board. And the glass can be customized in any color or print to fit any design.

"Performance and design can coexist," said Brittney Ricks, VP of Marketing & New Product Innovation. "With Lynk, we have brought together tech and minimalism in a way that makes sense for today's hybrid spaces."

About Clarus:

Clarus is the originator and largest manufacturer of glass designs for commercial interiors. Proudly made in the USA, we champion premium quality, thoughtful sustainability, and reinventing what glass can do to help people thrive.

