Communities Worldwide Prepare To #Showyourstripes On June 21

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of this campaign is a simple, powerful graphic:, withtones for cooler-than-average years andfor warmer ones. These data-driven visuals, developed by climate scientist, transform more than a century of temperature records into a compelling snapshot of our warming world.

The stripes don't just show global warming. They localize it. Participants can explore how average temperatures have changed in their own cities, states, or countries , helping to spark public engagement and climate dialogue rooted in lived experience. This year's effort is led by Climate Central , with support from VoLo Foundation , a nonprofit committed to accelerating science-based climate solutions.

Why It Matters

"VoLo Foundation Co-Founder and Trustee Thais Lopez Vogel underscores the importance of data in driving action: "Global warming isn't just an opinion. It's a fact. Data moves us from debate to action. Here's how temperatures are rising where you live."

"The more people understand the rising harms of our changing climate to the people, places, and things they love, the more they will move toward action," emphasized Bernadette Woods Placky , VP of Engagement, Climate Matters Director, and Chief Meteorologist at Climate Central.

How to #ShowYourStripes:



Download Your Stripes : Get the global image at showyourstripes or go to Climate Central's interactive platform to generate a free graphic for your city , state, or country.

Show Off Your Stripes : Share the graphic on social media, set it as your profile picture, post it in group chats, or drop it in your workplace Slack or Teams.

Tag and Amplify : Use the hashtag #ShowYourStripes and tag @ClimateCentral to spread the word. Tell the Story : Share why you're showing your stripes. Personal stories can turn data into action.

These graphics, grounded in the latest science, also highlight the link between rising global temperatures and extreme weathe r events such as heat waves, hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires .

By participating in #ShowYourStripes, individuals and institutions help make climate change visible, local, and urgent, one conversation at a time.

