The Wealth Consulting Group Commences Next Phase Of Growth Strategy With Appointment Of Industry Leader Andy Kalbaugh As President

Former LPL Financial President Joins Forces with Fast-Expanding Hybrid RIA Founder Jimmy Lee to Help Execute on Its Strategic Growth Initiative

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG), a fast-growing hybrid RIA and wealth management platform, today announced that Andy Kalbaugh has joined the firm as President.

In this new role, Kalbaugh will help lead WCG's efforts to scale its advisor platform, enhance enterprise value for its partner firms and deliver a comprehensive wealth management experience to clients, all in a manner that preserves the firm's advisor-centric culture. WCG has grown from 30 advisors and approximately $800m in AUA since the inception of its RIA in October 2014, to 123 advisors across 43 branch offices nationwide, encompassing $8.8 billion in client assets, as of May 31, 2025.

Leading Platform Prioritizes Advisor Independence

A widely recognized industry leader, Kalbaugh has architected the growth and development of some of the largest and most successful wealth management enterprises in the industry over the past 30 years. As President of The Wealth Consulting Group, he will work closely with senior leadership to expand the firm's advisor solutions, including its unique partner channel - a model designed to help advisors transition their businesses with ease while maintaining control and continuity for their clients.

"We are excited and deeply grateful to welcome Andy to the WCG family," said Jimmy Lee, Founder and CEO. "As we enter a new phase of expansion, I knew we needed someone with Andy's experience, leadership and shared values to help us grow intentionally. Our vision is to build something truly special - a platform that prioritizes advisor independence, supports seamless business transitions and puts client relationships at the center of everything."

Aligning Strategy and Execution to Drive Further Momentum

Kalbaugh most recently served as Managing Partner of Cassique Strategies, a boutique advisory firm that delivers strategic planning, coaching and relationship facilitation to wealth management firms, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and drive growth.

Prior to that, Kalbaugh served as Managing Director & Divisional President at LPL Financial, where he had oversight for retention, engagement and growth for the firm's independent financial advisors across the country. Previously, he served as CEO of American General Securities and CEO of Mutual Service Corp, both firms that were successfully acquired and integrated with LPL Financial.

Additionally, Kalbaugh serves on the Advisory Board of TowerBrook Capital Partners Management, a leading private equity firm, where he advises the firm's leadership team on wealth management industry opportunities.

Kalbaugh said, "This role will allow me to do what I enjoy most, which is helping advisors and building a business that is unique and valued by its advisors and their clients, and I am thrilled to work with Jimmy and his team to achieve these goals. I have immense respect for him, as well as the operation and culture he's fostered at WCG."

Key Growth Drivers: Succession and Consolidation

In addition to pursuing traditional organic and M&A growth opportunities, the firm will help advisors navigate the succession and monetization process to secure additional avenues for expansion.

"Consolidation and aggregation trends in the industry notwithstanding, too many RIA enterprises continue to be challenged in developing and executing a friction-free growth acquisition plan and process," Kalbaugh continued. "WCG is uniquely positioned to serve advisors as their business evolves, allowing them to never have to change firms again."

Kalbaugh concluded, "I hope to elevate Wealth Consulting Group to new heights, establishing the firm as a pioneer in forging new pathways to growth that benefit the enterprise, the financial advisor and the end client."

Rich Steinmeier, Chief Executive Officer, LPL Financial, added, "I've known and respected Andy for years and am looking forward to working with him again as he makes his mark on WCG. We have a great relationship with Jimmy and his team, and believe Andy is the right person, at the right time, to help drive WCG's expansion. LPL is eager to support this next stage of the firm's growth strategy."

About The Wealth Consulting Group

The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG) is one of the fastest-growing independent wealth management and financial services enterprises in the country. With offices and clients throughout the U.S., WCG's mission is to enable financial advisors to "Make Life Better" for clients by serving as their Personal CFO. The firm, which focuses on growth through acquisitions and the recruitment of successful independent financial advisor businesses, offers comprehensive services that include wealth planning, investment management, insurance and risk management and a proprietary advisor transformation program called WCG Ascend, in collaboration with Pareto Systems.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through WCG Wealth Advisors, LLC (dba The Wealth Consulting Group), a Registered Investment Advisor. The Wealth Consulting Group and WCG Wealth Advisors, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE The Wealth Consulting Group

