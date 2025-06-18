LA County And Aidkit To Showcase Lessons From Rapid $20M Aid Deployment Using AI And Geospatial Mapping In Naco Live Webinar

Webinar hosted by the National Association of Counties explores how LA County's Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) scaled relief from $2M to $20M by using data-driven strategies to reach underserved communities with speed and accuracy

WHAT

The National Association of Counties (NACo) will host a live webinar, titled "Faster, Smarter Disaster Relief: How LA County Used AI & Geospatial Mapping to Deliver $20M in Aid ," featuring Los Angeles County and AidKit . AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. When wildfires struck LA County, officials at the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) launched two major relief programs in just two weeks, delivering $2,000 grants to impacted workers and up to $25,000 to affected businesses. Leveraging AI, geospatial mapping and privacy-first design, the County was able to reach thousands of vulnerable residents with speed, accuracy and dignity.

The webinar will explore how LA County DEO partnered with AidKit to deploy:



Geospatial mapping to visualize impact zones, inform prioritization and drive a tenfold increase in available funds-from $2M to $20M



Application intake tools built for rapid deployment and designed to meet residents where they are, even in low-connectivity or high-stress situations



AI-assisted identity and document verification to flag fraud risks while validating applicants who may lack conventional ID



An integrated platform for disaster recovery center and applicant support that enabled real-time coordination and reduced case management workload

Cross-agency collaboration and public-private partnerships that streamlined service delivery and scaled response with minimal administrative overhead

Geospatial mapping proved especially transformative, empowering LA County DEO to assess community needs, target outreach and verify damage in alignment with its tiered prioritization strategy. Field inspectors collected real-time data directly from impacted areas, easing the burden on applicants and enhancing program integrity.

The session will also explore how the County leveraged AI to balance fraud prevention with equitable access, and how collaboration across agencies and sectors expanded operational capacity without sacrificing speed or impact.

Webinar attendees will gain deeper insight into:



Strategies for incorporating geospatial technology in disaster planning and response



Techniques for using identity verification tools to balance security and accessibility



Best practices for building public-private partnerships in times of crisis

Approaches for rapidly delivering emergency cash relief by integrating on-the-ground community services with virtual technical assistance to ensure culturally responsive and comprehensive outreach.

WHO



Jessica Ku Kim, Chief Deputy, LA County's Department of Economic Opportunity

Jennifer Banyan, Government Partnerships Director, AidKit Breanna Christopher, Senior Program Manager, AidKit

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here .

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. AidKit's secure technology platform is designed to address the complex challenges of large-scale aid and benefits distribution. It automates workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, either as an all-in-one platform or through adaptable modular solutions to meet the unique needs of each initiative. With integrated fraud prevention and real-time caseload management tools, the platform ensures programs operate with precision, compliance and accountability while safeguarding sensitive data. Drawing on a proven track record of successful implementations, AidKit delivers comprehensive support that expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partner agencies. Whether deploying disaster relief programs or accelerating benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit, a woman-led company, has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processing 500,000+ applications and distributing $300 million in aid to more than 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit .

