Alpha Vision And A+ Guard Partner To Deliver AI-Powered Retail Security At NRF Protect 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision , one of the leaders in AI-powered surveillance solutions, today announced its partnership with A+ Guard to launch a new integrated security solution for retail. This collaboration brings together Alpha Vision's advanced video analytics with A+ Guard's 24/7 remote monitoring and live deterrence capabilities, creating a powerful platform that helps retailers prevent theft, improve safety, and unlock real-time operational insights.

With retail environments facing increasing challenges in loss prevention and customer engagement, the joint solution offers a proactive approach to both. Alpha Vision 's platform delivers intelligent surveillance through its AI Inspector, which autonomously monitors camera feeds and detects suspicious activity in real time. Magic Search, another core feature, enables teams to quickly locate relevant footage using natural language queries. Additional capabilities like people-counting heatmaps and dwell-time analytics provide deep insights into customer traffic patterns and behavior, enabling smarter staffing, layout decisions, and marketing strategies.

A+ Guard complements these features with a human-led monitoring service that delivers around-the-clock coverage. Its trained security operators verify every AI-generated alert and can intervene immediately by issuing real-time voice warnings through on-site speakers. These voice deterrents have proven highly effective in defusing incidents before they escalate. If additional action is required, A+ Guard coordinates directly with local authorities through its domestic dispatchers, ensuring timely response.

Actionable Intelligence Beyond Surveillance

The platform offers advanced features to help retailers go beyond loss prevention and tap into operational intelligence:



Magic Search: A natural-language video search tool that finds relevant footage instantly, allowing teams to review incidents or investigate anomalies without hours of manual scrubbing.



People Counting & Heatmaps: Real-time traffic and dwell-time analytics help retailers optimize store layouts, staffing, and merchandising by identifying high-traffic zones and peak activity periods.

Instant Alerts & Smart Dispatch: Alerts are evaluated by AI and human agents simultaneously. Verified incidents prompt immediate action, including domestic dispatch from the local law enforcement.

"We're thrilled to partner with A+ Guard to bring retailers an AI-powered security solution that is both proactive and intelligent," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Head of Marketing at Alpha Vision. "By combining our AI Inspector and Magic Search analytics with A+ Guard's live monitoring expertise, we're turning video cameras into active crime-fighters. Suspicious behavior is flagged in real time by our AI, and A+ Guard's team can immediately step in with a voice warning or dispatch."

Plug-and-Play Protection, Priced for Retail

Designed for flexibility, the system's hardware units are weatherproof, mobile, and equipped with 25x PTZ cameras, integrated speakers, sirens, and 4G/LTE connectivity-no Wi-Fi needed. A+ Guard's Total Protection plan starts at just $999/month , which includes:



4 HD security cameras



IP speaker and sirens



Self-contained power unit



4G LTE service



24/7 live monitoring

AI-powered analytics and reporting

Experience the Solution Live

Retailers and security professionals can experience the full capabilities of the Alpha Vision - A+ Guard platform through live demonstrations at Booth #1310 during NRF Protect 2025 . Attendees will see how real-time voice deterrents, AI patrols, and instant video retrieval tools work together to deliver unmatched visibility and response speed.

About Alpha Vision

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of next-generation AI-powered physical security solutions. The company's flagship platform harnesses artificial intelligence and video analytics to help organizations proactively monitor and protect their premises, reducing incidents and improving response times. Alpha Vision's product suite is used in retail, commercial, and industrial settings worldwide to transform standard surveillance cameras into smart, preventive security systems. With the launch of the Alpha Vision Shop, the company expands its offerings to deliver high-quality security hardware alongside its innovative software, reaffirming its commitment to safety, innovation, and customer service in the surveillance industry.

About A+ Guard

A+ Guard is a video monitoring service provider that combines a state-of-the-art AI surveillance platform with experienced security professionals to detect, deter, and protect against crimes. Its 24/7 live monitoring and rapid-deployment security units are used by retailers, corporations, and property managers to prevent theft, enhance safety, and streamline incident response.

Media Contact:

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Head of Marketing, Alpha Vision

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Vision

