Ohio Weed Festival Offers The Richest Cannabis Cup In US History

Stargazer has become something of a grassroots phenomenon. After selling out last year and being forced to close the gates on Friday to anyone without a ticket, demand for 2025 has surged. Organizers are urging competitors and attendees alike to act early.

This isn't your average cannabis competition. The Stargazer Cup unfolds live over the course of the weekend in what organizers describe as a "cannonball-style" competition - fast, immersive, and judged entirely on-site. Unlike traditional cups that stretch on for weeks behind closed doors, this one happens in real time, with transparency, energy, and audience buzz.

To ensure integrity and diverse perspectives, Stargazer recently conducted a lottery-style drawing to select community judges - each of whom will receive $1,000 and free festival access to help determine the winners across multiple categories.

"The Stargazer Cup was built to bring the competition back to the people," said Chad Thompson, organizer and Communications Director for Stargazer Cannabis Festival. "We're proud to be offering a cash prize this big - but even more proud that the winners will be chosen by real, everyday cannabis enthusiasts in front of a live audience. We wanted to make this very accessible to everyone, so it is only $50 to enter your sample. All growers should enter."

Big Cloud Presents, whose reputation for immersive and innovative experiences has made them one of the Midwest's most respected event producers, is helping take Stargazer to the next level.

"We knew right away this was something special," said a representative for Big Cloud. "Stargazer isn't just another cannabis festival - it's a creative force. We're thrilled to help make this Cup a landmark moment for the culture."

The competition is open to growers, extract artists, and edible makers from across the U.S., with the top performer walking away not just with cash, but with bragging rights as the Cup champion at one of the most talked-about cannabis events in the country.

Space is limited and entries are open now.

Competitors can submit their registration and reserve a spot for just $50 at

About Stargazer Cannabis Festival

Stargazer is a boutique cannabis festival held on 70 wooded acres in Waverly, Ohio. Built on creativity, community, and connection, the event blends immersive art, live music, cannabis culture, and curated experiences into a one-of-a-kind weekend for cannabis lovers from all walks of life.

About Big Cloud Presents

Big Cloud Presents is a Michigan-based event production company known for its visionary approach to festivals, concerts, and cultural gatherings. With a deep commitment to creativity, community impact, and unforgettable atmospheres, Big Cloud delivers events that are as meaningful as they are memorable.

SOURCE Stargazer Productions LLP