Dr. James Y. Wang Joins Epicutis As Chairman Of The Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire) James Y. Wang, MD, Founder of Metropolis Dermatology , with five locations in California, is widely recognized as a leader in dermatology, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancers, psoriasis, eczema, and acne. His impressive academic background includes graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa in biology from Washington University in St. Louis, followed by earning his MD from Harvard Medical School and an MBA in healthcare policy from Harvard Business School.

"As a physician, I am committed to evidence-based skincare that is not only safe for all skin types but also effective," shares Dr. Wang. "Epicutis represents the perfect fusion of biotechnology and dermatological science, delivering formulations that truly transform skin health at a cellular level, and I am honored to contribute to this next chapter of innovation."

Epicutis was founded on the principles of biotech-driven skincare, leveraging the research of Dr. Jeffrey Stock, a distinguished biophysicist and Princeton University professor. By harnessing proprietary, patented active ingredients, Epicutis formulates small-batch, high-performance skincare products available exclusively through skin professionals. With a focus on transparency, efficacy, and the elimination of unnecessary additives and stabilizers, the brand continues to set new standards in professional skincare.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Wang join us as Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board," said Maxwell Stock, Founder and CEO of Epicutis. "His deep understanding of dermatological science and passion for cutting-edge innovation align perfectly with our mission to clean up the skincare industry and support clinicians with science-backed, 100% non-toxic products that make a true impact on skin health."

With Dr. Wang's leadership, Epicutis is advancing its commitment to safe, biotech-driven skincare solutions while championing higher regulation to ensure safety and efficacy in an industry often dominated by misleading marketing and mass production. By prioritizing science-backed formulations with patented, highly concentrated therapeutic ingredients, Epicutis is empowering skincare professionals to stand a chance against big beauty. More than just providing innovative products – the brand is actively investing in its partners' success, helping aesthetic businesses grow with exclusive, clinical-grade solutions that drive real results and build lasting patient trust.

For more information on Epicutis and its revolutionary approach to skincare, visit .

About Epicutis

Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and fewer ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit .

SOURCE Epicutis Skincare